Denise Richards’s Daughter Just Turned 17 And Looks Just Like Her Famous Father

Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s relationship has been a rocky one.

In case you need a refresher, just two years after wedding in 2002, Richard’s gave birth to her first daughter, Charlie’s second, named Sam. Sadly the married family bliss didn’t last long as Richard’s filed for divorce in 2005 while six months pregnant with their second daughter Lola.

Gaining physical custody of the girls, Sheen still had legal rights until 2010 when he willing surrendered those rights amidst his personal woes at the time. Sadly, that wasn’t the end of things, as the two battled in and out of court when it came to issue concerning their children in the years following.

Divorce Drama Never Trumped What Was Really Important

Despite their drama, Richard’s has done her best to protect her daughters from it all. And it appears she has done a great job. The RHOBH star took to Instagram recently to celebrate her daughter Sam’s 17th birthday with a sweet and heartfelt post.

Reflecting on how fast time flies, Richard’s wrote she was “so amazed the beautiful young woman you’ve become,” as well as, “I’m so proud of you. You’re beyond beautiful inside and out and so compassionate.”

Along with the message, Richard’s included a series of recent pictures of her daughter, as well as a People magazine cover announcing Sam’s birth. Check it out for yourself!

Going by Sami, Richard’s oldest child seems like a lively and vivacious young woman judging by her Instagram account. While we can’t speak to her relationship with her father, Richard’s has commented in the past that she invited Sheen to all events involving his kids.

We hope all the best for Sam in the future!

