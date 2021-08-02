Denise Richards Regrets Leaving ‘Real Housewives’ And Losing Out On ‘Easy Money’?

Does Denise Richards regret leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Denise Richards Gets ‘Reality Check’ After Leaving ‘Real Housewives’?

According to this week’s edition of OK!, TV personality Denise Richards is having second thoughts about her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. The tabloid’s inside source asserts Richards “bolted” from the show last fall “because she was burned out by all the pettiness, name-calling and infighting.” Her exit was on the heels of RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville’s claim that she and Richards had a brief affair. Of course, Richards adamantly denied the allegation, but the tabloid insists it’s part of what chased her off the show.

The insider then alleges Richards was upset with fellow housewife Lisa Rinna for “keeping the affair rumors percolating.” The snitch adds, “She expected Lisa to take her side.” Now Richards is out of her $4 million contract, which was reportedly the largest salary of all the cast members in the entire franchise. Richards’ attitude toward her decision is reportedly starting to sour because she “realizes that was a mistake, because it was a lot of easy money.” On a final note, the source muses, “Word is she wants to return to the series, but it’s hard to imagine the producers would welcome her back.”

Denise Richards ‘Gone Too Soon’?

So, is it true Richards is regretting her decision to leave RHOBH? As far as tabloid stories go, this report isn’t outrageous. It’s entirely possible Richards has regrets about leaving the show, but we seriously doubt it’s because she’s struggling financially. Richards still has plenty of acting gigs in the works, and despite the outlet’s insistence, Richards is plenty wealthy even without her RHOBH checks. Besides, the tabloid relies entirely on speculation from unnamed sources to support its story, which tells us it has no real insight.

This is far from the first tabloid story we’ve covered about the Real Housewives franchise. Last year, OK! reported Caitlyn Jenner was joining the RHOBH. Then, Life & Style claimed Lori Loughlin was joining the show. And more recently, Star alleged RHOBH star Lisa Rinna was happy about her daughter Amelia Hamlin’s relationship with Scott Disick purely because it was good for the show. It’s obvious the tabloids often invent stories about the Housewives, so we doubt this one is any more truthful.

