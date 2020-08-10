Denise Richards Out At 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' According To Report

Is Denise Richards being booted off the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills? A tabloid claims that the actress may not be part of the show any longer due to her drama with Brandi Glanville. Gossip Cop checked out the story.
“Diva Denise’s Days Over On Housewives” reads the headline for a recent article in the National Enquirer. The accompanying article says that Denise Richards could be kicked off the controversial reality show after she served a cease-and-desist letter to Brandi Glanville about their rumored affair. For those who aren’t familiar with the drama, the two reality stars have been at odds after Glanville claimed she hooked up with Richards. Richards has denied this ever happened, which has now left the two reality stars engaged in an ongoing feud.
The Enquirer goes on to quote supposed sources that purport, “Denise has been named the 'worst' housewife ever and producers are already looking to replace her.” The so-called insiders maintain the actress does want to be a part of the franchise, but the show’s creators feel that she’s “far too controlling” about her image to be on a reality show.
While it is true that Richards served Glanville a cease-and-desist letter, the rest of the tabloid’s premise is wrong. The producers of the Housewives franchise have not decided to get rid of Richards. A rep for Bravo has stated this isn’t true. It hasn’t been confirmed if Richards will return to the series but the idea that she isn’t welcomed is completely fabricated.
This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids made up incorrect stories about the Real Housewives franchise. Two months ago, we busted the Globe for alleging that Lisa Rinna was starving herself amid her feud with Denise Richards. The outlet claimed that Rinna had been stressed out over her violent alleged feud with Richards to the point where she was making herself sick. Yet Gossip Cop pointed out that Rinna and Richards are friends in real life, and Rinna has always been thin. We wasted no time in correcting the false narrative.
Following this, Life & Style asserted that Mo’Nique was replacing NeNe Leakes on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The magazine incorrectly stated that Leakes was being asked not to come back to the series and that the comedian was being eyed by the show’s producers as a perfect replacement for her. However, there was no actual confirmation that Leakes was leaving the show, and Mo'Nique herself denied the rumor. Gossip Cop corrected the phony story at the time, much like this latest rumor.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.