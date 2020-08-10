Denise Richards Out At 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' According To Report

The Drama On The "Real Housewives" Franchise

This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids made up incorrect stories about the Real Housewives franchise. Two months ago, we busted the Globe for alleging that Lisa Rinna was starving herself amid her feud with Denise Richards. The outlet claimed that Rinna had been stressed out over her violent alleged feud with Richards to the point where she was making herself sick. Yet Gossip Cop pointed out that Rinna and Richards are friends in real life, and Rinna has always been thin. We wasted no time in correcting the false narrative.