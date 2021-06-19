Demi Moore’s Daughter Tallulah Stuns In Hot Pink Barely There Bikini

Tallulah Willis, daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared a sizzling hot photo of herself to Instagram. Pink is definitely her color, as proven by the teeny-tiny bright pink bikini she wears for the photo. Tallulah looks especially gorgeous in this photo, which makes her recent heartbreaking confession seem just that much sadder.

Pink Is Definitely Tallulah Willis’ Color

Tallulah Willis got down in the sand in her latest Instagram snap. The 27 year old, who got engaged to director Dillon Buss about a month ago, was hanging out on the beach surrounded by a large group of people.

Tallulah wore a tiny pink bikini as she held her dog to her chest. Next to her sat pal Clara Berry’s dog, who looked posh and ready for a day on the beach with her scarf and sunglasses.

A Heartrending Confession

This post of Tallulah looking as beautiful as she’s ever looked comes just weeks after she made a heartbreaking confession that she used to “punish” herself for looking more like her dad, Bruce, than her mom Demi Moore.

In the post where she uploaded several photos of herself alongside photos of her mother, she admitted that she “resented the resemblance” she had to ultra-masculine action flick star Bruce Willis after being told her whole life that the two of them were twins.

She added, “I believed wholly my ‘masculine’ face was the sole reason for my unlovability – FALSE! I was/am inherently valuable and worth, at any life stage, at any size, with any hair do! (As are you).”

She explained that she had body dysmorphic disorder and advised her followers to try out some of the techniques that she used when she was having an especially bad day.

She suggested covering mirrors with towels or otherwise avoiding them. Taking frequent social media breaks has also helped her mental health, as has finding a community of family and friends that she loves and trusts enough to rely on.

While it’s tragic that Tallulah had to suffer with this for so long, it’s a relief to know that she found a method to help her and a group of supportive people to stand behind her 100 percent of the way. Her mother commented on the post, “Beautifully realized. Beautifully expressed. Beautiful to witness.” With support like that, there’s nothing that Tallulah can’t do.

