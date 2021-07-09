Gossip Cop

 by Ariel Gordon
 by Suzy Kerr
 by Cortland Ann
 by Brianna Morton
News

Demi Moore’s Daughter Rumer Willis Shows Off Peachy Backside In Thong Bikini

E
Eric Gasa
3:46 pm, July 9, 2021
(DFree/Shutterstock.com) Rumer Willis wears a black top and chain necklace
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

The apple doesn’t fall far from the tree for Rumer Willis, daughter of actress Demi Moore. Or should we say peach by the looks of her latest Instagram post? In a pic posted this Friday, Rumer was all smiles and curves as she posed sprawled out on a boat. The 32-year-old actress also had a special message for the haters out there too!

Rumer Willis Is Pretty As A Peach

“For the haters….with love and gratitude kindly kiss my ass, I’ll keep smiling regardless,” the star captioned, substituting the words “kiss” and “ass” for a kissy emoji and a peach emoji. Cute emojis or not, Moore certainly got her message across.

Judging by the comments, the haters didn’t seem to be anywhere in sight. Moore certainly got the last laugh as fans and admirers alike thirsted over the actress’s curvaceous posterior. 

In the pic, Moore lies on her stomach as she snaps a cute selfie. We get a look at her smiling face and eclectic ear piercings but alas there is more for the wandering eye. Wearing only a thong bikini we get a curvy look at Moore’s hips and cheeks…and it’s quite the profile, to say the least!

No Time For Haters

The revealing post comes only a day after Moore received insults on a pic she posted of herself wearing a lime two-piece bikini. Moore has never been one to back down from the haters and body shamers and this latest post is no exception. In a world of haters, what’s better than a body-positive clap back? Sometimes the best revenge is to just be confident, unbothered, and just a little bit cheeky.

With summer at full blast and Moore looking gorgeous as ever we highly doubt the actress will be slowing down on the sultry bikini pics anytime soon. We’re sure the haters can just keep lining up for all she cares.

