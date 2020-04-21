EXCLUSIVE

By Elyse Johnson

Is Demi Moore plotting to win back Bruce Willis? A recent story in a tabloid is claiming the actress is trying to get back together with her ex-husband while they are in quarantine together. It all stems from that now-famous Instagram Post posted by Moore two weeks ago. Gossip Cop can set the record straight on the matter.

According to a new article by NW, Moore is using this current epidemic to get back together with Willis. The outlet alleges that while Willis’ wife, Emma Heming, is acting like she’s “okay” with the actor staying with Moore and their three daughters during the coronavirus epidemic; she has no idea what Moore is really up to. Supposed insiders tell the publication the more time the actress spends with her former husband, the more “she’s finding her old feelings for him reawakening.” “Demi has gotten to know Bruce all over again and she wants to continue after lock-down,” a so-called source says.

The dubious source continues, “She plans to keep showing him their family needs him. It won’t be hard, she’ll just enlist her daughters, who have Bruce wrapped around their little fingers.” The tabloid uses a photo Moore posted on her Instagram page of herself, Willis, and their daughters that went viral a couple weeks ago wearing matching pajamas as evidence the actress is trying to rekindle her romance with Willis. The magazine contends Willis’ wife never saw Moore as a threat, but “Bruce quarantining with her and they’re all wearing matching pajamas, what wife wouldn’t be threatened by that?”

The only truth to this story is that Willis is staying with Moore and their daughters in these days of quarantine. The rest of the article is completely false. Moore is not trying to win Willis back. Even though the tabloid attempts to portray the Instagram post as proof of Moore’s “schemes”, it’s an innocent photo of the former couple with their family having fun and trying to make the best of the situation. Additionally, Moore and Willis have been on good terms for years after their divorce. They have actively supported each other’s subsequent relationships, like last March, when Moore attended Willis’ tenth-anniversary celebration to Heming. Why would she suddenly plot to steal him away from Heming? Furthermore, Gossip Cop spoke to a rep for Moore who calls the piece “nonsense.”

It’s also hard to trust this inaccurate tabloid since this isn’t the first time NW was off-base with its narratives about Demi Moore and Bruce Willis. In December 2019, Gossip Cop debunked the phony magazine for falsely claiming Moore and Willis were staging an intervention for their daughter, Tallulah. We checked the publication’s baseless narrative and found there was no truth to it. Gossip Cop also spoke to a source close to the situation at the who said the magazine’s report was “absolutely untrue.” The publication is totally untrustworthy in its reporting on the former couple. Frankly, we are shocked it took this long for a tabloid to invent a still story based on the viral Instagram post.