Demi Moore 'Scary Skinny' In Bid To 'Relaunch' Career?

Gossip Cop ran this story by Moore’s camp at the time and were told it was fiction. Beyond verbal confirmation, it's clear Moore’s career is not stagnant at all as she’s very popular on social media and had recently become a New York Times bestselling author.

Plus, the quotes from Moore cited in the story were lifted far outside of context and the longevity expert, while correct in their assertions on nutrition, had never treated nor even met Moore. This makes them unqualified to give any insights on Moore's health.