Demi Moore 'Scary Skinny' In Bid To 'Relaunch' Career?

In 2020, a report surfaced claiming Demi Moore was essentially starving herself to dangerous weight levels all in an attempt to land more acting gigs. Gossip Cop investigated the story when it first broke, and we're looking back today.
The National Enquirer claimed Moore was “hell-bent on relaunching her career” and decided that not eating was the best way to accomplish that. The tabloid said she was “down to 94 pounds” and “scary skinny.” A “longevity expert” said starvation was bad, and the tabloid took an extra step of pulling quotes from Moore’s memoir Inside Out about struggling with an eating disorder.
The report also cited an anonymous "friend" who voiced their concern over Moore's health, referring to her appearance as "frail" and claiming people were concerned "she'd topple over" from being so thin.
Gossip Cop ran this story by Moore’s camp at the time and were told it was fiction. Beyond verbal confirmation, it's clear Moore’s career is not stagnant at all as she’s very popular on social media and had recently become a New York Times bestselling author.
Plus, the quotes from Moore cited in the story were lifted far outside of context and the longevity expert, while correct in their assertions on nutrition, had never treated nor even met Moore. This makes them unqualified to give any insights on Moore's health.
Moore has not been “starving herself to death.” Starvation stories are common from a tabloid that either criticizes people for being too thin or not thin enough. The Ghost star has an active career and posts to her over two million Instagram followers frequently.
Moore has continued to act as well. 2020 saw the release of Brave New World on Peacock, and she will star in Amazon’s Dirty Diana. Both her career and more importantly her health are both great.
This was not the last time the Enquirer would target Moore in 2020. It claimed Moore was causing unrest between her ex-husband Bruce Willis and his wife Emma Heming. Willis was quarantining with Moore during the lockdown, so this tabloid tried to foster drama. In reality, Heming was posting supportive messages toward the two and joined them as soon as she was able.
This tabloid didn’t stop there and later claimed Willis was leaving Hollywood behind to stay near Moore permanently in Idaho. He’s not quitting his lucrative and successful career anytime soon. Woman’s Day took the next logical step and said Moore and Willis had fallen in love again, which is just silly. Willis has been married to Heming for over a decade now, so there’s nothing romantic going on between exes and close friends Willis and Moore. Moore's career is doing just fine and, obviously, she didn't starve herself to dangerous levels.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.