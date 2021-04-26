Demi Moore Causing Problems In Bruce Willis’ Marriage?

365 days ago, Bruce Willis was quarantining with Demi Moore. This sparked a rumor that his wife, Emma Heming, was furious. Gossip Cop debunked this rumor at the time, but the past year has been revealing. Let’s look back on this story and see what happened.

Publicly Supportive, Privately Seething

According to the National Enquirer, Heming was only pretending to support Willis when he chose to quarantine with Moore and their three children in Idaho. A so-called insider said, “her patience has been worn down to the bone.” Heming told Willis, according to an insider, that “he needs to make it clear which family means the most to him – or their marriage will be in deep trouble when he gets home!”

Gossip Cop debunked this story by noting that this simply wasn’t the original plan. Willis was going to travel to Idaho with Heming, but a medical emergency necessitated that Heming remain in California for a few weeks longer. Moore and Willis are very close as exes and co-parents, so Heming was not seething about her stealing Willis. A rep for Moore called the narrative “nonsense.”

What Ended Up Happening?

Heming joined Moore and Willis in Idaho a few weeks later, effectively ending this tall tale. Moore did not destroy Heming’s marriage. On International Woman’s Day, Moore made an Instagram post honoring, amongst others, Heming. She said Heming is “family who I am honored to call a friend.”

Moore is very close to Heming and Willis. This was just one of many stories about the supposed love triangle, but there was never any real conflict in this blended family.

Other Bogus Stories

A few months after this story, the Enquirer reported that Willis loved Idaho so much that he was leaving Hollywood behind. This story really said Willis was going to quit acting, but he’s got so many projects lined up that it was impossible to believe. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Moore starving herself to save her career, for she’s in great health and still in the public eye.

Back in 2018, this very tabloid claimed Willis had suffered a heart attack on the set of Motherless Brooklyn. Willis did collapse on set… because the scene required him to collapse. He was acting, y’know, his chosen profession. For years now, the Enquirer has demonstrated that it has no insight into Willis’s life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Historic ‘Price Is Right’ Moment Stuns Contestants, Drew Carey

Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death?

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner