Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore together at a red carpet event when they were married Celebrities Demi Moore Causing Problems In Bruce Willis’ Marriage?

365 days ago, Bruce Willis was quarantining with Demi Moore. This sparked a rumor that his wife, Emma Heming, was furious. Gossip Cop debunked this rumor at the time, but the past year has been revealing. Let’s look back on this story and see what happened. Publicly Supportive, Privately Seething According to the National Enquirer, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Queen Elizabeth, wearing all blue, walks through Parliament with Prince Charles, in a dark suit News How Prince Charles’ Role In The Royal Family Will Change With The Death Of Prince Philip

In the wake of Prince Philip’s death, there have been questions about how Prince Charles’ duties will change, as well as what the tragic passing of the family’s patriarch means for other members of the British royal family. Now that Queen Elizabeth’s royal consort has passed on, Prince Charles will be stepping into the role […]

 by Brianna Morton
Prince Harry (right) standing with Prince Charles in tuxedos News Report: Prince Charles Banished Prince Harry Back To America

Did Prince Charles get so upset with Prince Harry’s presence at Prince Philip’s funeral that he eventually exploded in anger and demand his son return to California only hours after the funeral? That is what one report this week says. Gossip Cop investigates. Irate Prince Charles According to the National Enquirer, Prince Charles was furious […]

 by Hugh Scott
Matthew Gray Gubler with long hair and wearing a tuxedo in 2018 Celebrities Who Is Matthew Gray Gubler’s Girlfriend? What We Know About The ‘Criminal Minds’ Star’s Love Life

Here's a deep dive into the famous women Matthew Gray Gubler has dated, from actress Kat Dennings to superstar Taylor Swift.

 by Jane Andrews
Celebrities

Demi Moore Causing Problems In Bruce Willis’ Marriage?

M
Matthew Radulski
11:12 am, April 26, 2021
Bruce Willis and Demi Moore together at a red carpet event when they were married
(Getty Images)

365 days ago, Bruce Willis was quarantining with Demi Moore. This sparked a rumor that his wife, Emma Heming, was furious. Gossip Cop debunked this rumor at the time, but the past year has been revealing. Let’s look back on this story and see what happened.

Publicly Supportive, Privately Seething

According to the National Enquirer, Heming was only pretending to support Willis when he chose to quarantine with Moore and their three children in Idaho. A so-called insider said, “her patience has been worn down to the bone.” Heming told Willis, according to an insider, that “he needs to make it clear which family means the most to him – or their marriage will be in deep trouble when he gets home!”

Gossip Cop debunked this story by noting that this simply wasn’t the original plan. Willis was going to travel to Idaho with Heming, but a medical emergency necessitated that Heming remain in California for a few weeks longer. Moore and Willis are very close as exes and co-parents, so Heming was not seething about her stealing Willis. A rep for Moore called the narrative “nonsense.”

What Ended Up Happening?

Heming joined Moore and Willis in Idaho a few weeks later, effectively ending this tall tale. Moore did not destroy Heming’s marriage. On International Woman’s Day, Moore made an Instagram post honoring, amongst others, Heming. She said Heming is “family who I am honored to call a friend.”

Moore is very close to Heming and Willis. This was just one of many stories about the supposed love triangle, but there was never any real conflict in this blended family.

Other Bogus Stories

A few months after this story, the Enquirer reported that Willis loved Idaho so much that he was leaving Hollywood behind. This story really said Willis was going to quit acting, but he’s got so many projects lined up that it was impossible to believe. Gossip Cop also debunked its story about Moore starving herself to save her career, for she’s in great health and still in the public eye.

Back in 2018, this very tabloid claimed Willis had suffered a heart attack on the set of Motherless Brooklyn. Willis did collapse on set… because the scene required him to collapse. He was acting, y’know, his chosen profession. For years now, the Enquirer has demonstrated that it has no insight into Willis’s life.

More News From Gossip Cop

Historic ‘Price Is Right’ Moment Stuns Contestants, Drew Carey 

Chaz Bono Weight Loss: Here’s How Cher’s Son Once Lost Over 60 Pounds 

Luke Bryan Beaten By Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant, Lied About COVID Diagnosis To Hide It?

Queen Elizabeth Stepping Down In Wake Of Prince Philip’s Death? 

This Hair Oil Is The BEST At Restoring Thinning Hair According To Jennifer Garner

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.