Demi Moore, 58, Shows Off Flat Tummy In Stunning Bikini Selfie

It’s obvious that being 58 hasn’t slowed down Demi Moore one bit. The actress shocked Instagram and fans alike with a steamy post that has us all wondering about her age-defying secrets.

Looking Gorgeous In Greece

Clad in a black bikini and a pair of stylish frames, the star snapped some gorgeous shots of herself in the mirror while on vacation in Santorini. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” she captioned the photo.

Moore also posted two more photos of her trip, one of the crystal blue waters of the Aegean Sea and another of her toned body and profile. She stands with a casual grin while fixing her hair and showing off her toned and tanned body by the ocean. It’s a stunning shot that just shows Moore’s confidence and effortless charm.

Beach Bombshell

Fans were obviously impressed with Moore’s toned shape, commenting with plenty of flame emojis and hearts. The G.I. Jane star proved that age hasn’t changed her one bit. In the shots, Moore is actually modeling some pieces from Andie Swim’s summer campaign which she has been an investor in since 2017.

Leave it to Moore to effortlessly promote her brand, defy her age, and look absolutely stunning while doing so. Now if only we could get a look at her fitness routine and diet!

It Runs In The Family

But Moore isn’t the only one having fun and looking good in the family. Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis also snapped some cheeky bikini shots on Instagram that called out the haters while looking just as toned and tanned as her mom. Beach bodies just run in the family and Moore and her daughters are certainly doing “hot girl summer” the right way.

