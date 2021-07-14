Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Matt Damon looking down News Matt Damon’s $280 Million Mistake

Matt Damon has been a power broker in Hollywood for years. Damon’s career as an actor and producer has netted him critical acclaim, not to mention many millions of dollars. He doesn’t have a perfect pedigree however and recently revealed a very costly mistake. Gossip Cop has the story. Turned Down $280 Million Cast your […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Demi Moore looking at the camera dressed in a maroon suit News Demi Moore, 58, Shows Off Flat Tummy In Stunning Bikini Selfie

It’s obvious that being 58 hasn’t slowed down Demi Moore one bit. The actress shocked Instagram and fans alike with a steamy post that has us all wondering about her age-defying secrets. Looking Gorgeous In Greece Clad in a black bikini and a pair of stylish frames, the star snapped some gorgeous shots of herself […]

 by Eric Gasa
A cutout of Irina Shayk wearing a backless gown laid over an image of Kanye West wearing a black leather suit News What’s Going On With Kanye West, Irina Shayk? The Latest Update

Kanye West and Irina Shayk sparked dating rumors after the two were seen hanging out together in France for the rapper’s birthday. There were other hints, like Shayk rocking a limited edition DMX memorial t-shirt designed by West’s Yeezy brand, that caused those rumors to take off even more. Now one gossip site claims the […]

 by Brianna Morton
Goldie Hawn in a black dress with Kurt Russell in a grey shirt Celebrities Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Fearful After Series Of ‘Health Issues’?

Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn got together around their thirties and have stayed together into their seventies. The committed-but-never-wed couple has been a tabloid sensation for decades. Gossip Cop has noticed a trend of stories reporting on their health. Here are some of the rumors we’ve heard about the fitness and relationship of Hawn and […]

 by Matthew Radulski
News

Demi Moore, 58, Shows Off Flat Tummy In Stunning Bikini Selfie

E
Eric Gasa
11:20 am, July 14, 2021
Demi Moore looking at the camera dressed in a maroon suit

(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

It’s obvious that being 58 hasn’t slowed down Demi Moore one bit. The actress shocked Instagram and fans alike with a steamy post that has us all wondering about her age-defying secrets.

Looking Gorgeous In Greece

Clad in a black bikini and a pair of stylish frames, the star snapped some gorgeous shots of herself in the mirror while on vacation in Santorini. “Getting ready for another day in paradise,” she captioned the photo.

Moore also posted two more photos of her trip, one of the crystal blue waters of the Aegean Sea and another of her toned body and profile. She stands with a casual grin while fixing her hair and showing off her toned and tanned body by the ocean. It’s a stunning shot that just shows Moore’s confidence and effortless charm.

Beach Bombshell

Fans were obviously impressed with Moore’s toned shape, commenting with plenty of flame emojis and hearts. The G.I. Jane star proved that age hasn’t changed her one bit. In the shots, Moore is actually modeling some pieces from Andie Swim’s summer campaign which she has been an investor in since 2017.

Leave it to Moore to effortlessly promote her brand, defy her age, and look absolutely stunning while doing so. Now if only we could get a look at her fitness routine and diet!

It Runs In The Family

But Moore isn’t the only one having fun and looking good in the family. Moore’s daughter, Rumer Willis also snapped some cheeky bikini shots on Instagram that called out the haters while looking just as toned and tanned as her mom. Beach bodies just run in the family and Moore and her daughters are certainly doing “hot girl summer” the right way.

More News From Gossip Cop

Courteney Cox Shared A Behind-The-Scenes Selfie From The ‘Friends’ Reunion, We Can’t Stop Staring At Matthew Perry’s Teeth

Dolly Parton ‘Fears’ For ‘Frail’ And ‘Ailing’ Husband’s Health?

What’s Going On With Kanye West, Irina Shayk? The Latest Update

‘Jealous’ Miranda Lambert ‘Hounding’ Blake Shelton Over Divorce Settlement To ‘Ruin’ Recent Wedding With Gwen Stefani?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.