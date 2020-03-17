What Happened To Demi Lovato’s ‘Sonny With A Chance’?

By Elyse Johnson |

Demi Lovato is one of the best singers out today! Lovato’s powerful voice has brought many fans to their feet, and her deep lyrics have moved many to tears. But we can’t forget her days on The Disney Channel. Lovato got her breakthrough in the musical film Camp Rock, but many may remember her from the show, Sonny with a Chance. The singer played the main character, Sonny Munroe, who lands a major role on a sketch-comedy show. Despite the show’s success, it only lasted two seasons. Lovato abruptly left the show, which had many fans wondering why.

Demi Lovato’s Reason For Leaving Sonny So Soon

At the time of her days on the Disney show, Lovato was battling a lot of demons. The singer had entered treatment prior to her leaving the show in October for “physical and emotional” reasons. It was announced after she completed her treatment that the singer would be taking time to focus on her music. Lovato revealed that returning to Sonny with a Chance would not have been a wise choice for her.

“I don’t think going back to Sonny would be healthy for my recovery. Being in front of a camera would make me nervous,” the actress stated. The show was ultimately changed to a real-life version of Sonny’s sketch show, So Random! The Disney Channel showed their support of the singer’s decisions.

The singer has been open and honest about it

Demi Lovato continued to speak out about her struggles with mental health and also sobriety. In a separate interview, Lovato shared that her family and friends continuously tried to help her in the past until she realized that it was time to seek the help she needed. “[For] the final one, everyone was like, ‘We are no longer going to leave, we are leaving.’ That was the moment when I thought, ‘Okay, I really need to get help and get sober.’ This time I knew. I had hit rock bottom, and I just needed to do this for myself,” the singer explained.

She continued, “Every day is a battle. You just have to take it one day at a time, some days are easier than others, and some days, you forget about drinking and using. For me, I [also] work on my physical health, which is important, [and I work on] my mental health as well.”

Now, Demi Lovato has focused more on herself and has gotten back to what she was most passionate about: her music. She also has returned to her acting roots and will star in the Netflix film, Eurovision. Most recently, Lovato sang a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Super Bowl LIV, where she was highly praised.