Demi Lovato Reveals How She Lost Weight Without Dieting Or Intense Exercise

Demi Lovato says that she’s accidentally dropped several pounds over the past few weeks. Dressed in a baggy black shirt and an extremely loose pair of blue pants, the singer flaunted her short-cropped hair and killer red lipstick in the mirror and told fans how she did it. Surprisingly, Lovato says that it wasn’t an extreme workout regiment or strict diet that has her feeling healthier.

Demi Lovato posted a brief clip of herself happily smiling and showing off all the extra room she now has in her pants. She captioned the video, “I’m full of peace, serenity, joy, and love today” with a sparkling heart emoji. In a text overlay on the video, she revealed the secret to her recent weight loss.

“Accidentally lost weight,” she wrote. “I don’t count calories anymore. I don’t over exercise anymore. I don’t restrict or purge. And I especially don’t live my life accordingly to the diet culture.. and I’ve actually lost weight.”

“This is a different experience,” Demi Lovato continued. “But I feel full. Not of food. But of divine wisdom and cosmic guidance. Peace. Serenity. Joy. And love.”

Judging by Demi Lovato’s content grin, the new lifestyle really does seem to have worked wonders for her all-around health — a topic she hasn’t shied away from. Given that she’s advocating for people to listen to their bodies and themselves more than the unrealistic standards of Hollywood and social media, Lovato’s message is far more important than chasing a certain number on the scale or on clothing labels.

While certain diets may work for certain people, they’re by no means a perfect path to becoming legitimately healthy, and prioritizing a body’s particular needs over a stranger’s standards is a lifestyle everyone should agree with.

