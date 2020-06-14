Demi Lovato Getting Married?

A recent article in a tabloid is claiming Demi Lovato could be getting married very soon. But is this true? Gossip Cop has investigated the story and here's what we've uncovered.
“Ready to Wed” reads the headline for a new story in US Weekly. The magazine claims Demi Lovato is looking to settle down with her new beau, Max Ehrich. The publication highlights the singer’s turbulent past few years, particularly in July 2018, when she accidentally overdosed. The magazine alleges multiple “sources” believe Ehrich has already designed an engagement ring for his beloved and that the rock is “huge.”
“He and Demi have been talking about getting engaged,” another supposed insider tells the magazine, but adds, Ehrich, will “likely propose within the next couple of months when the quarantine is over.” The outlet maintains that when Ehrich does propose, getting the approval of Lovato’s loved ones won’t be a concern. “Demi’s family likes him,” the so-called insider continues. The publication states until the actor proposes, he and Lovato are enjoying each other’s company during the current epidemic.
According to the tabloid, while in self-isolation, the pair have been “trying to balance making time for their relationship with making time for work.” “Demi’s in the studio and Max has been working on his music as well,” says the supposed insider. The story concludes living together has given a chance for the couple’s love to “blossom.” “They’re very positive influences on each other. They’re excited about their relationship and seeing where things go. Max is smitten with Demi,” the unnamed source tells the magazine.
Of course, Lovato and Ehrich seem very happy together. Lovato shared a photo of the couple on her Instagram page a few weeks ago. However, the couple hasn’t announced any plans for marriage nor an engagement. Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the couple who completely dismissed the story as untrue. Therefore, we’re dismissing this latest tale about the pair’s supposed “marriage” plans.
Frankly, the tabloids aren’t very trustworthy when it comes to reporting on Lovato. Gossip Cop busted Star magazine, which is owned by the same company as US Weekly, in May 2019 for incorrectly stating Demi Lovato was back together with her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama. The tabloid insisted the exes reunited, but Gossip Cop learned after reaching out to an individual in Lovato’s camp that the story wasn’t true.
Earlier this year, we debunked the publication again for falsely stating Lovato was “devastated” about Valderrama’s engagement. The phony story claimed that while Lovato was “happy” for her ex-boyfriend, she wasn’t taking the news so well. This was no true. The singer and the That 70’s Show star have no “bad blood” between them. Gossip Cop also checked with our own source close to the situation who assured us there was no truth to the tale.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.