Demi Lovato Dating Mod Sun? Here's What We Know

More Incorrect Reports About Demi Lovato

Gossip Cop can’t speak on the status of her friendship with Lovato, yet we’re certain Thorne isn’t concerned with what her former boyfriend is doing in his spare time. All in all, there isn’t romance or drama happening here. Additionally, this isn’t the first incorrect report from the tabloids regarding Lovato’s personal life that we’ve corrected. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for claiming Lovato reconciled with Wilmer Valderrama and the two were getting married. The outlet purported the former couple was going to wed amid Lovato’s health crisis. Gossip Cop clarified this story. The actor did check on his ex-girlfriend when Lovato suffered from her relapse, but they didn’t get back together.