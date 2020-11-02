Demi Lovato Dating Mod Sun? Here's What We Know

Has Demi Lovato moved on? The singer was seen out with rapper, Mod Sun, which has sparked some romance rumors from the tabloids. Gossip Cop investigates.
Following her shocking split from her fiance, Max Ehrich, Demi Lovato was spotted hanging out with Mod Sun. According to Life & Style, Lovato and the musician, whose real name is Derek Ryan Smith, are now dating. An insider discloses, “Mod Sun makes her laugh, and that’s exactly what she needs right now.”
The tabloid, however, further reveals Bella Thorne, who was in a relationship with Mod for a year before splitting in 2019, didn't find anything amusing about the supposed new romance. The actress, who the magazine dubbs as Lovato’s “BFF,” dated the rapper for a year, and though she’s apparently “over him” the insider suggests Thorne still isn’t comfortable with the news. “Bella can’t help but feel hurt that Demi totally broke the girl code,” the informant divulges.
Here’s what’s really going on. Demi Lovato has indeed been spending time with Mod Sun, but there isn’t anything romantic going on between them. A more reliable outlet, E News!, reports that Lovato and Mod are just friends and the singer isn’t looking for anything serious right now. The outlet states:
She has been trying to surround herself with good company to occupy her time and keep her mind off of the Max drama. She isn't looking to date right now and is still healing.
As for Bella Thorne, The Babysitter star is currently in a relationship with Italian singer, Benjamin Mascolo. The pair just celebrated Halloween together.
Gossip Cop can’t speak on the status of her friendship with Lovato, yet we’re certain Thorne isn’t concerned with what her former boyfriend is doing in his spare time. All in all, there isn’t romance or drama happening here. Additionally, this isn’t the first incorrect report from the tabloids regarding Lovato’s personal life that we’ve corrected. Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted In Touch for claiming Lovato reconciled with Wilmer Valderrama and the two were getting married. The outlet purported the former couple was going to wed amid Lovato’s health crisis. Gossip Cop clarified this story. The actor did check on his ex-girlfriend when Lovato suffered from her relapse, but they didn’t get back together.
Last year, we debunked another article from Star that alleged Lovato and Valderrama we’re once again dating. We dismissed the bogus since we’ve already explained multiple times the two weren’t rekindling their romance. The tabloids clearly have no insight into Demi Lovato's love life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.