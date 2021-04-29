Demand Is “Stronger Than Ever” For This Controversial Shoe Brand

Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

If you asked, “What’s the ugliest shoe brand out there?” you probably have a few that instantly come to mind. Particularly, shoe manufacturers that focus on comfort first seem to eventually form a cult following while still raising the eyebrows of many on it’s clunky appearance.

Probably one of the most controversial shoe brands out there is Crocs–the classic foam clog with signature circle cutouts. Since its inception back in 2001 as a boating shoe, Crocs has grown massively in popularity and consequentially available designs. While being beloved by trade workers and Guy Fieri alike, the comfort forward footwear has only been increasing as of late its style status with Hollywood elite.

From collabs with the likes of Justin Bieber, Priyanka Chopra, and Post Malone, Crocs are proving to the world they are here to stay. In fact, the company’s CEO Andrew Rees recently claimed that demand for the brand is “stronger than ever” globally, with revenue growing a stunning 64% year over year.

It has been said that Crocs have been the “it” show during the pandemic, and the company’s numbers definitely bolster that. The question is, will that last?

With a number of new styles already on the market and in development, it seems the shoe that everyone loves to hate is here to stay. In particular, the company is investing in it’s sandal line, just in time for summer.

Get The Look

The newer generation of Crocs is a far cry from its original predecessor, especially the sandal line. Ranging from metallic silver to leopard print to classic black, these fan-favorite flip flops combine style and comfort. It’ll be the shoe you’ll want to wear all summer long. Check out all the buying options at amazon.com.

No, your eyes aren’t deceiving you, these stylish wedge sandals are from Crocs! Easily dress up any outfit without sacrificing comfort or support. Available in black and cream, the 3.4 inch heel offers just the right amount of height. Find your size at amazon.com.

A take on the popular jelly shoes of the ’90s, this strappy flat sandal adds just the right amount of flair while being oh so versatile. Perfect for running errands on a Saturday morning to wearing all day long on vaca. See all the color options at amazon.com.

The OG, the classic, the most controversial of them all–the clog! There’s a reason they’re so popular, or as some put it, “life changing.” Comfort, comfort, comfort. Plus, in the world of fashion, sometimes traditional ugly just works. Pick up you own pair at amazon.com.

To see the full Crocs sandal collection as well as their more traditional options, head over to amazon.com.

More Contentious Fashion Trends

