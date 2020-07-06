'Delusional' Lori Loughlin In Denial About Prison, Focused On TV Comeback?

Was a “delusional” Lori Loughlin in denial about going to prison and forging ahead with plans to get back on TV? A tabloid made that claim not too long back. Gossip Cop investigated the rumor and our conclusion, unsurprisingly, was much different.
The National Enquirer, of course, was behind a recent insulting article directed at embattled former Fuller House star Lori Loughlin. Ever since it was revealed that the actress was involved in the college admissions scandal, tabloids have taken every possible opportunity to write brutal lies about Loughlin, and the Enquirer is no different than the rest.
According to suspicious “sources” who spoke with the outlet, Lori Loughlin was “convinced” she had a chance to get her spot back on the Hallmark Channel original series, When Calls The Heart. So convinced was Loughlin that she and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, would “beat the rap” in their case, she believed she could get her TV gig back in time for the upcoming season. “Lori is convinced she and Moss are going to win their legal battle and the charges against them will be tossed,” the “insider” insisted. “She’s certain she’ll be welcomed back to When Calls The Heart with open arms!”
The fact that Loughlin was supposedly so focused on her television comeback was alarming to some of those closest to her, the almost certainly fake source contended. “Lori’s talking about all the things Abigail can do when she gets back to Hope Valley.” So wrapped in her fantasy world, this tabloid would have its readers believe, Loughlin had apparently totally put prison out of her mind entirely. “She’s not even preparing herself for the possibility of prison. Everyone is concerned that she’s not putting her focus where it needs to be," the tricky tipster concluded.
By this point, it can’t be a surprise that the National Enquirer would get the story wrong, especially when it comes to Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal. It seems like this story went to print a little early because just two weeks later, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud respectively. The couple are still awaiting their sentencing date of August 21, which is when their sentences will be formally announced. However, their agreement included a two-month prison sentence for Loughlin, while her husband faces five months in prison. It’s highly possible that around the time this article was published, the famous spouses had already made their decision about changing their plea.
Could Loughlin be looking to rejoin the cast of When Calls The Heart? It’s possible. Was she in denial about going to prison? Likely not. Once again, the Enquirer seemed to be merely exploiting the nation’s interest in two of the most high-profile participants in the college admissions scandal in order to make a few bucks. It’s not like they haven’t done it before.
For instance, the outlet claimed that Lori Loughlin was going to flip on her husband in order to avoid prison time. Gossip Cop proved that report was blatantly false. A month later, the publication insisted that Loughlin had a breakdown over the case. This was also false. It’s starting to seem like a habit this tabloid can’t shake.
