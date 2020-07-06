'Delusional' Lori Loughlin In Denial About Prison, Focused On TV Comeback?

By this point, it can’t be a surprise that the National Enquirer would get the story wrong, especially when it comes to Lori Loughlin and the college admissions scandal. It seems like this story went to print a little early because just two weeks later, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud respectively. The couple are still awaiting their sentencing date of August 21, which is when their sentences will be formally announced. However, their agreement included a two-month prison sentence for Loughlin, while her husband faces five months in prison. It’s highly possible that around the time this article was published, the famous spouses had already made their decision about changing their plea.