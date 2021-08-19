Delta Burke Pushing For ‘Designing Women’ Reunion Special?

Is Delta Burke pushing for a Designing Women reboot? One tabloid insists Burke is burying the hatchet with her co-stars of the hit ’80s sitcom and wants to start fresh. Gossip Cop investigates.

Delta Burke Puts An End To ’30-Year Grudge’?

This week, the Globe reports Delta Burke is ready to reunite with her Designing Women co-stars 30 years after she left the show. Burke burned her bridges on the sitcom in 1991 when she accused her bosses of making her and her costars work long hours and her co-workers of fat-shaming on set. Despite being axed for speaking out, the tabloid insists Burke is ready to forgive and forget.

Her change of heart comes too late for co-stars Dixie Carter and Meshach Taylor, who tragically passed away in recent years. But the magazine insists Burke is ready to make amends with her remaining co-stars, Jean Smart and Annie Potts. An inside source dishes, “Delta was humiliated and fat-shamed [during her time on the show] but realized Jean and Annie and the others who are gone now were not to blame.”

The insider informs the tabloid that Burke’s co-stars originally reached out to her while her mother was battling cancer. “They started by sending Delta sweet notes and flowers when she was taking care of her mom. That meant so much to her,” the insider muses, “It’s all about forgiving and forgetting now. People think it’s wonderful they’re all talking again and making plans to get together for a long ladies’ lunch somewhere nice and private like the Hotel Bel-Air.”

Finally, the snitch reveals that the stars are thinking about trying to get a Designing Women reunion special off the ground. “Delta was never interested before but she’s open to it now,” adds the source, “It’s very exciting because this is the first time in 30 years that they’ve even come close to doing something. But, even if the special doesn’t happen, the bottom line is that they’ve finally made peace, which is a really beautiful thing and something they’re all happy about.”

Delta Burke Buries The Hatchet?

So, is it true Burke and her co-stars are making up all these years later? While it’s a nice story, it isn’t exactly true. First of all, the magazine fails to mention that Burke did get the chance to make amends with Dixie Carter before her passing. In 2002, Burke actually guest-starred on Carter’s show Family Law. This fact is in direct contradiction with the magazine’s claims. And as far as a reboot goes, Smart seemed to squash that idea back in June.

When asked if a reunion was likely, Smart explained, “Well, no, because we only have less than half the cast, so that would be very sad and pointless.” Smart explained that part of the remaining cast did do a reading of the pilot episode over Zoom for charity, but she explained that they were unable to capture the magic of the original show without her old castmates. “We did a reading of the pilot, and it was crazy. It was fun. But we couldn’t remake that without Dixie Carter, Meshach Taylor, or even Alice Ghostley, who was just the funniest woman in the world.”

While the tabloid is right in assuming the co-stars are finally on good terms after all these years (although several decades off in regards to when they buried the hatchet), it doesn’t seem like a reunion is likely to happen.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Feuds

This wouldn’t be the first time the National Enquirer misled about — or completely made up — a celebrity feud. Earlier this year, the tabloid claimed Meghan McCain called her View co-host Whoopi Goldberg “fat and sloppy.” Then, the magazine completely invented a feud between Jennifer Aniston and Vera Farmiga. And more recently, the publication claimed Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall was fleeing New York City to get away from her old co-stars while they filmed the reboot without her. Obviously, the publication isn’t reliable when it comes to feuds between co-stars.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: ‘Shriveled’ Shirley MacLaine Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ After Failed Face-Lifts Caused ‘Mug Meltdown’

James Brolin, Barbra Streisand Fighting More Than Ever Per Reports

Fears Tanya Tucker ‘On Her Last Legs’ After Emergency Surgery?