News

Dell, Sonya Curry Divorcing After 33 Years, Twitter User Has Hilarious Warnings About The New Dating Scene

B
Brianna Morton
4:49 pm, August 24, 2021
Dell Curry, in a Golden State Warriors jersey, and Sonya Curry, in a Blazers jersey, walk past the court
(Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

As news of Dell and Sonya Curry’s divorce continues to spread, one Twitter user laid out a list of reasons why the two should reconsider parting ways, and the current dating market was a huge reason why. Citing a hilarious list of expectations and general pratfalls the younger generation of singles face in the search for love, the Twitter user left followers in stitches. The parents of famed NBA star Steph Curry should probably take a few notes before they go looking for Mr. or Ms. Right. 

Advice For Dell Curry Goes Viral

In a thread that received over 54,000 likes and over 22,000 retweets, Twitter user @solomonmissouri directed a long rant at Dell Curry, the father of NBA ballers Steph and Seth Curry, after news broke that he and his wife of 33 years, Sonya, were divorcing. The user was clearly beyond dismayed upon learning that the couple, who were college sweethearts before marrying in 1988, had decided to part ways.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Sonya was the one to pull the trigger and file for divorce, which she reportedly did on June 14. That didn’t stop @solomonmissouri from urging Dell to make things right with his estranged wife. He made absolutely clear that the pickings out on the dating scene were not great for a man Dell’s age, and that the dating game had most certainly changed up in the years since Dell was last in it.

What The Dating Scene’s Really Like In 2021

In between urging Dell to try to work things out with his wife, @solomonmissouri also painted a grim picture of what the retired basketball player could expect from this new generation of daters.

He touched on all the greatest hits, from group chats to TikTok dances and challenges, as well as the younger generation’s obsession with all things brunch, which of course means mimosas. Again and again, the user drove home the fact that this was not the same dating world that Dell had left behind back in the late ’80s when he first married Sonya.

One Last Message For Dell Curry

In conclusion, he just had one simple message that he wanted Dell Curry to leave with, and it featured a classic ’90s video game image.

Judging from the amount of tweets right now celebrating the fact that Sonya Curry is single, and the men (and women) joking about everything they’d do to get a shot with her, Dell Curry has his work cut out for him if he’d like to win her back.

