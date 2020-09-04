Debunking This Week's Tabloids: September 4, 2020

The latest issue of Life & Style breaks the news of Alia Shawkat being pregnant with Brad Pitt's baby. According to the magazine, the Arrested Development star is expecting, and Pitt's famous exes are outraged. Sources reveal that after his divorce from Angelina Jolie, Pitt asked Shawkat to move in with him, and Jolie's been upset ever since. While Pitt and Shawkat are reportedly excited about the baby, his most recent ex-wife is not. “Her kids having a step-sibling and Alia becoming a permanent part of their lives just isn’t something she’s ready to deal with," a source says. "She’s furious." Meanwhile, Jennifer Aniston had fallen for her ex-husband again and was now "devastated about how quickly things have progressed with Brad and Alia.”
Almost every single line of the story is wrong. Pitt and Shawkat aren't dating, and according to more legitimate reports, Pitt seems to be involved with model Nicole Poturalski right now. Plus, Pitt's spokesperson simply denied the pregnancy claim, so there's no truth to the Jolie claims either. And we've debunked more rumors about Aniston reconnecting with Pitt more times than we can count. We've previously called this tabloid out for reporting that Shawkat was pregnant and a separate story about Pitt and Shawkat moving in together. There's no truth to this latest piece of gossip.
The latest report from New Idea says that Katie Holmes was caught flaunting a baby bump while out and about in New York City. “Katie hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Jamie Foxx,” an anonymous source explains, “everyone’s now trying to guess who the father could be.” The outlet writes that the pregnancy doesn't come as a surprise to Holmes' daughter, Suri, as "sources say she’s long been begging her mom for a little sister.” The story even came with a few photos from Holmes' pregnancy-revealing outing, which actually painted a different story.
Most importantly, Gossip Cop checked with Holmes' actual representative, who outright called this rumor "disgusting and untrue." Besides that, there are a number of problems here. For one, the photos just revealed Katie Holmes walking down the street in a dress on a windy day — the publication is arguing that a rumbled outfit is identical to a baby bump. Other photos of Holmes show no baby bump once she's out of the breeze. We've also called out this outlet for other Holmes rumors, like last year's claim that she was pregnant with Jamie Foxx's baby or its report from a few weeks ago that she was romantically involved with James Marsden. Once again, the tabloid is wrong.
Woman's Day reports that Prince Harry and Prince William are fighting with each other after Meghan Markle was spotted with what looked to be one of Princess Diana's watches. According to an "eagle-eyed blogger," Markle was seen wearing a silver version of one of Princess Diana's gold watches and "could be wearing the all-gold piece." The source even says that there was a "frantic search at Kensington Palace" after the jewelry was seen. Prince William, the magazine says, "nearly lost it" with his brother after the combination of Finding Freedom, a book focused on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex departing from the royal family, and the watch situation.
The story is as false as it is confusing. Markle's had the watch since 2016, and she bought it for herself to celebrate the third season of Suits. There's absolutely no correlation to Princess Diana, but even if it was, Markle has worn her jewelry before with no issue.As for Finding Freedom, the couple did not in any way contribute to or condone the book, so we're not sure why Prince William would be upset. Woman's Day previously reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were left without money or a home — they were not. It also claimed that Meghan Markle had a secret daughter and that the couple was moving to Africa. Neither were true, either.
New Idea says that Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's marriage is under strain due to her smoking. “The sad thing is, things have been going well for them, but as their kids get older, it’s more important to set a good example,” an anonymous source reveals. The snitch claims that Parker "quit" years ago during her first pregnancy, but she still sneaks a smoke here and there. As further evidence, the magazine points to a photo of Broderick and Parker “looking distant” at a beach. Broderick “really wants them to make it, so he’s hoping an ultimatum might finally be the motivation Sarah needs to quit for good," the source concludes.
Sarah Jessica Parker's Sex and the City character had a bad smoking habit that resulted in a few arguments with romantic interests, so at least we know where this story comes from. It's kind of a weird story by itself — by the tabloid's count, this has been going on for roughly 18 years, so why is it now an issue? Regardless, Gossip Cop checked in with a rep for Parker, who assured us the rumor was bogus. And a sneaky photo of a single second on a beach doesn't translate to proof of marital strife, no matter how many times the outlet claims as much. We've busted other outlets for fake rumors about the marriage, which by all accounts is just fine.
The National Enquirer says that Caitlyn Jenner has basically given up on life and become "lonely and depressed" in the past few months. “Caitlyn made a massive life change a few years ago when she transitioned, but now she feels completely isolated and lonely from her family, can’t find any romance, and is unhappy with her looks.” Adding to her problems, the publication says that Jenner's been "friend-zoned" by longtime confidant Sophia Hutchins. “Caitlyn has had to watch as Sophia watches brings her dates home. Meanwhile, she still hasn’t found anyone for herself,” an insider reports.
Gossip Cop went straight to the source and ran the claim by her spokesperson, who told us that Jenner is quite happy with herself and her life. The outlet and its sources use language that actual confidants and sources near to Jenner would never use — the entire article is primarily just insults and digs at the reality star disguised as quotes from a "source" and "whispers." In June, the outlet published the revolting rumor that Jenner's body was somehow falling apart after too many surgeries. Even a year ago, the Enquirer was harping on Jenner's appearance with a bogus story about her plastic surgeries "backfiring." This latest attempt to insult her is just as false.