Debunking This Week's Tabloids: September 25, 2020

"Sharon will NOT put up with Marie trying to hog the spotlight!" the snitch adds. "From the get-go, Marie was talked over, worked over and stomped on by Sharon anytime she tried to offer a serious viewpoint," they continue. "Sharon's say on the panel longer than anyone else and feels that gives her the right to lead the discussion. She has a great deal of power over what happens on The Talk and that pushed Marie out." However, the article never mentioned the fact that the show was suddenly filming at home, away from guests and a set. Additionally, Osbourne and Osmond have been rumored to have some sort of feud for months now, but Osmond herself has laughed off the idea that there's bad blood. It's almost as laugh-worthy as this tabloid's track record: It expected The Talk to be cancelled by now due to Drew Barrymore's talk show. It even argued that Osbourne was on her deathbed years ago.