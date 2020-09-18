Debunking This Week's Tabloids: September 18, 2020

George Clooney Preparing Bachelor Pad Amid Issues With Amal?

As George and Amal Clooney renovate their property, Woman's Day reports that the actor is secretly planning a back-up home in case he and his wife divorce. The renovation is supposed to be a “play cottage” for his twins, but according to the magazine, “he’s preparing a bachelor pad in the event of a split between himself” and Amal. The giveaway, the outlet says, is the fact that the renovation includes a kitchen since the twins “won’t have the need for all its facilities for at least another 16 years.” It seems to have given “truth to the rumor that there’s been trouble in paradise for some time.” However, the story concludes with a note about how George “would never abandon her or the kids,” and the new renovation might actually “give[ Amal] some space.”