Debunking This Week's Tabloids: October 2, 2020

The Newsweek article actually turned out to be a recap of a different BBC interview, wherein Princess Diana did almost the exact opposite of what this tabloid's narrative says. Not only is there no mention of her astrologers or any sort of predictions, there's not even a passing reference to Tuscany. In fact, when she was actually asked about Prince William's future and possible role as king, Diana shot down the line of questioning entirely. "William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age?" she returned. There have been no changes to the line of heirs, and Prince Charles isn't looking to slip away from the country. This tabloid's previous reporting, which ranged from alleging that Prince Charles was having an affair with Meghan Markle's mother to the discovery of his lovechild in the Bahamas, was outright bogus, and this newest claim is just as fake.