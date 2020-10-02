Debunking This Week's Tabloids: October 2, 2020

The cover story of In Touch this week breaks the news that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have reunited after Pitt suddenly broke up with model Nicole Poturalski. Pitt, an unnamed insider tells the outlet “realized he wants to be with his one true love” and former wife. “The [Fast Times at Ridgemont High] reading is what convinced Brad” that he needed to win Aniston back because “even though they weren’t in the same room, their chemistry and natural flow with each other was very apparent.” A body language expert says that Pitt was unmistakably smitten during the reading, and not long after it wrapped, he “went to Jen’s and poured his heart out.” The two reconciled and are supposed to now be on a romantic weekend in Big Sur.
Gossip Cop ran the wild story by Aniston's official spokesperson, who went on the record with us to dismiss the laughable tale. Reading body language is questionable at best, and putting any weight into the body language of professionals on a video call with a ton of other big names is downright silly. No credible outlets have reported Pitt's alleged breakup, and unsurprisingly, there's no romantic reunion. Funnily enough, this isn't the first In Touch has been out of touch when it comes to Pitt's love life. It was wrong on four counts when it claimed he was dating four women at once and its story about Pitt proposing to Alia Shawkat was just as ridiculous. The outlet doesn't even bother to address its past reports about Pitt and Aniston supposedly reuniting before. There's no truth here.
As Keeping Up with the Kardashians moves towards its final season, the National Enquirer says that it's not a sweet end for producer Ryan Seacrest. The busy host is reportedly “reeling toward [an] early grave” since he's now tragically “[lost] his cash cow.” Seacrest is supposedly “spinning himself into a frenzy” at the prospect of his financials without the Kardashian cash. The situation is supposed to be bad enough that he’s resorted to “pulling his hair out about the potential loss of revenue” between desperately “racking his brain trying to come up with something to replace it.” Doctors that haven't treated Seacrest even tell the magazine that it's possible for the American Idol icon to work himself into an early grave.
However, Gossip Cop ran the claims by our source close to Seacrest, who told us that there wasn't any truth to the tall tales. For one, Keeping Up is far from Ryan Seacrest's only successful project right now, and that's not even considering his decades of hard work in high-profile gigs. For two, there's no reason to argue that he's in poor enough health over the show's end that he may die — he seemed perfectly healthy and happy when he discussed the upcoming finale recently. Finally, the Enquirer is notoriously inaccurate when it comes to Seacrest. It incorrectly reported on a marriage that didn't happen, made up a story about him going blind from Botox, and don't even get us started on its article about Seacrest's secret incurable disease.
Carrie Underwood's “happy home life may be on thin ice” as her husband, Mike Fisher, angles for a professional hockey coaching job, reports the National Enquirer. The former centerman is “reportedly driven crazy by Carrie’s obsessive-compulsive ways” since they're both “holed up” with their sons due to the pandemic, and he thinks a return to hockey is the only thing that'll give him passion again. “He knows he’s a little too long in the tooth to come back again and play competitive hockey," a source explains, "but he’s gotten several coaching offers,” including several possible offers in Canada. "Carrie just hopes he changes his mind about returning to hockey — and possibly uprooting their family."
After further review, the rumor falls apart. Fisher's never indicated any desire to take up a coaching gig, and the fact that the tabloid couldn't even specify a single team, or even league, means that the "insider" has no actual insight into the couple's lives. All it has to offer is the possibility that Mike Fisher could maybe consider taking a chance on a hockey team somewhere, which is nothing more than a random guess. The only reason the tabloid includes the "obsessive-compulsive" line about Underwood is that she once said she was "OCD about time" in a years-old interview. Considering the fact that Gossip Cop has had to debunk past stories from other tabloids about Underwood and Fisher's relationship deteriorating or even the two divorcing, this just seems like the latest in lies about the couple.
New Idea points to a resurfaced Newsweek 1995 interview with Princess Diana that seemed to hint at Prince Charles' plans for the future of the British monarchy. She apparently shared with the publication that Prince Charles has a "private ambition of owning a farm in Tuscany" while leaving Princess Diana "to groom WIlliam for the throne." According to a source, he doesn't intend to take the throne at all. "She believes, and her personal astrologers agree, that Charles will never become King," a tipster explains. After decades of waiting to be king, he's settled in and "become even more obsessed with his gardening" and finding a place "to relax in his twilight years." And since"William and Catharine have proved" that they're "ready to step up," there's nothing standing in his way.
The Newsweek article actually turned out to be a recap of a different BBC interview, wherein Princess Diana did almost the exact opposite of what this tabloid's narrative says. Not only is there no mention of her astrologers or any sort of predictions, there's not even a passing reference to Tuscany. In fact, when she was actually asked about Prince William's future and possible role as king, Diana shot down the line of questioning entirely. "William's very young at the moment, so do you want a burden like that to be put on his shoulders at such an age?" she returned. There have been no changes to the line of heirs, and Prince Charles isn't looking to slip away from the country. This tabloid's previous reporting, which ranged from alleging that Prince Charles was having an affair with Meghan Markle's mother to the discovery of his lovechild in the Bahamas, was outright bogus, and this newest claim is just as fake.
“Willie Wants To Do It Again With Dolly!” says the latest issue of the Globe, which reports that Willie Nelson is struggling with his health due to pneumonia and emphysema as he tries to secure a new song or possible tour with fellow legend Dolly Parton before its too late. According to the magazine, Nelson's desperate for a “musical reunion with the 74-year-old blonde he’s crushed on for decades.” While Parton is flattered, she's supposedly hesitant given how difficult it is to sing with Nelson. Meanwhile, Nelson's wife apparently doesn't care for the idea and “isn’t thrilled to see her husband lusting after Dolly.” Nelson doesn't mind though, as he just thinks too much of Parton. "He’s still her biggest fan and thinks Dolly is the sexiest woman he ever laid eyes on."
Coming from the Globe, this news is somewhat surprising given its past report that declared that Parton was calling it quits on the music industry due to health issues. While it is true that Nelson's had health scares in the past and that he's not getting any younger, there's no basis to arguing that he's trying to secure some sort of final collaboration or whatever it is that this tabloid thinks is happening between Parton and Nelson. No trust-worthy outlets have reported about any sort of crisis for Nelson, and given the outlet's history with its Parton "insiders," we're dismissing this as silly at best.