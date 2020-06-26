Debunking This Week's Tabloids: June 26, 2020

Star reports this week that Brad Pitt has dumped Jennifer Aniston and kicked her out of his house. Unnamed insiders have told the publication that after quarantining together for an unspecified amount of time, Brad Pitt is “pumping the breaks” on “the eve of what would have been their 20th wedding anniversary!”
Pitt, the insiders say, is put off by Aniston’s alleged high-maintenance neediness. “He wants a more low-key, easygoing relationship with the next woman he falls in love with,” the source says. “He doesn’t want anyone who’s bossy, needy or overly intense.”
For the five hundredth time, Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are not back together. They haven’t been together for a good fifteen years. We at Gossip Cop honestly don’t know how to say it in a way that we haven’t already.
And wait a second, does anyone remember all those tabloid articles from the past few months about how Brad Pitt was dating Alia Shawkat? No? Just us? Because we swear we busted Star last December for claiming that Pitt and Shawkat were “getting serious,” a claim Pitt’s spokesperson assured Gossip Cop was false but which every tabloid still insisted on pushing.
In February the tabloid published an article alleging that he and Aniston were adopting a baby girl together. Gossip Cop was told by both actors’ spokespeople that the ex-spouses were not adopting a child together. Several months later, that story is obviously untrue, and so the tabloid has had to shift its narrative yet again.
The latest issue of In Touch reports Kate Middleton is preparing to do a tell-all interview. The Duchess of Cambridge “wants to set the record straight.” Middleton, an unnamed source tells the outlet, “wants to do an official sit-down interview in September to tell her side of the story, and how Harry and Meghan tore the family apart.” In addition to Megxit, Middleton will also discuss how she’s preparing to become queen and how she and Prince William have apparently “made it through the rough patch” of their relationship.
Absolutely nothing about this article reflects reality. First, the tabloid’s “source” doesn’t bother to mention where Middleton plans to give this interview, or who with, or why this news isn’t being announced through the official Kensington Palace channels. Second, though the gossip media routinely forgets it, Middleton and Prince William are not next in line for the throne: Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles are. It will likely be many years before the Cambridge couple are crowned.
Third, those “rough patch” rumors about Middleton and Prince Charles have been fully debunked already by Gossip Cop. Last year, unsubstantiated rumors that Prince William had had an affair led to more rumors that his and Middleton’s marriage was in jeopardy. Spokespeople for Kensington Palace denied both the cheating and divorce rumors as nothing more than “false speculation.” Rest assured that if Kate Middleton decided to finally tell all, In Touch won’t be the first place you hear about it.
This week’s Star announces that despite Kim Kardashian’s sweet message to her husband, Kanye West, on his birthday, the reality star and rapper’s marriage is hanging by the thread. The outlet maintains Kardashian is “secretly” fuming that she’s facing the demise of her third marriage. “Kim and Kanye are trying to keep up a good front and not feed into the divorce rumors, But the truth is, they’re living separate lives,” a source tells the magazine.
The insider further reveals the reality-star is fed up with her husband's absence and the couple has been “quietly” arranging to part ways. The source adds the married couple is “considering Kanye moving to Wyoming full-time and splitting the kids.” The story ends with the alleged insider stating a divorce could turn nasty for Kardashian.
If the spouses are living separately, why did Kardashian post a photo of herself with West and their children in Wyoming? It doesn’t add up. Also, the outlet tried to downplay Kardashian’s birthday post to her husband which in all honesty is insulting. Additionally, Star has repeatedly tried to create some sort of drama between Kardashian and West.
One month ago, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet for alleging Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were having a “trial separation.” Earlier this year, we exposed the publication for incorrectly stating Kardashian was going to divorce West if he didn’t check himself into a psych ward. Not only were these stories ridiculous, but they were also distasteful and showed the tabloid’s unreliability and lack of originality.
Life & Style reports Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are done “putting out the little fires” everywhere in their marriage. The publication says the two are living completely separate lives, which the outlet contends is fine with Toth. “Jim just can’t compete with Reese’s success and that causes a lot of friction in their marriage. It’s no secret that he’d rather live his life and let Reese live hers,” a pal tells the magazine.
The insider further says Witherspoon just put down $11.9 million on a mansion in Los Angeles, which the outlet insists is more proof of the couple’s issues. “At this point, he doesn't even like to work out with her,” the unnamed insider continues, adding, recently, Witherspoon and Toth have been spotted jogging throughout LA separately.
Here's what happening. The tabloid is pretty much trying to insinuate that Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth are living separate lives because they were seen jogging separate times. Yet this doesn’t prove the two are having problems.
Life & Style’s sister publication, Star, was busted by Gossip Cop earlier this year for maintaining a similar tale. The unreliable publication falsely claimed Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth's marriage was "hanging on by the thread.” Gossip Cop found the story to be inaccurate.
Two months later, we busted In Touch, another sister-publication of Life & Style, for incorrectly stating Witherspoon was in “quarantine hell” and getting a divorce from Toth. The outlet’s premise was completely bogus. The tabloid didn’t have any evidence to support its claim.
OK! says there have been “whispers” that Ellen Pompeo’s marriage to Chris Ivery was “coming to an end.” An insider tells the magazine, “The truth is, they grew apart and have seemingly been living separate lives for a while.” The outlet contends that although the news may “shock” fans of the actress, friends of the couple say that “it’s been a long time coming.”
“Chris and Ellen were an odd match from the start,” the insider continues, adding that Pompeo being one of the highest-paid actresses on TV has left her husband feeling “uneasy” about their situation. “There has been talk Chris has had issues with Ellen’s success, and with her career,” the unnamed insider explains.
We don’t know what’s more ridiculous: the notion that Ivery is jealous of his wife’s success or the magazine claiming the couple “were an odd match from the start.” Honestly, both assumptions are very insulting. Gossip Cop reached out to an individual in Pompeo’s camp who confirmed the narrative was not true.
In 2019, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable outlet the Globe for alleging that Ellen Pompeo was quitting Grey’s Anatomy due to health issues. The magazine argued that the actress wasn’t going to renew her contract because of a "breath-robbing condition" that made it hard for her to work. Gossip Cop reached out to a rep for the actress, who laughed off the ridiculous story. The tabloids have no idea what's going on with Pompeo's personal or professional life.