Debunking This Week's Tabloids: June 26, 2020

Kate Middleton Tells All?

The latest issue of In Touch reports Kate Middleton is preparing to do a tell-all interview. The Duchess of Cambridge “wants to set the record straight.” Middleton, an unnamed source tells the outlet, “wants to do an official sit-down interview in September to tell her side of the story, and how Harry and Meghan tore the family apart.” In addition to Megxit, Middleton will also discuss how she’s preparing to become queen and how she and Prince William have apparently “made it through the rough patch” of their relationship.