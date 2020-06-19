Debunking This Week's Tabloids: June 19, 2020

The National Enquirer reports that Ryan Seacrest is suffering from an incurable disease which has not only affected his health, but his career as well. Sources tell the outlet that Seacrest has been hit with myalgic encephalomyelitis, or chronic fatigue syndrome, and it’s hard for the host to get out of bed. The paper says co-workers of Seacrest were “flipping out” when he decided to take a day off last month.
The magazine asserts that Seacrest's “last-minute” decision to take the day off created a “sense of panic” among his co-workers since he apparently never does this. The Enquirer says that fears began to spike among those who know Seacrest when he was seen slurring his speech and with a “shriveled” eye during the finale of American Idol. Some even assumed that the host had a stroke.
Listen, we all know how hard Ryan Seacrest works, but to allege that the host is “suffering” from an illness is sort of a reach — especially when there isn’t any evidence to back up this ridiculous claim. Still, Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to Seacrest, who confirmed that the story wasn’t true.
Gossip Cop busted the Enquirer last month for incorrectly stating that Ryan Seacrest was leaving Live with Kelly and Ryan to permanently relocate to Los Angeles. Yet Seacrest is still hosting with Ripa, therefore, the story was completely inaccurate.
Last summer, the tabloid alleged that Seacrest was causing problems between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Lopez, who dismissed it as nonsense.
This week, Star writes that Taylor Swift is eloping with her boyfriend of three years, Joe Alwyn. Unnamed sources say the couple is tying the knot in private. “Neither of them wants to wait to have a formal ceremony,” one source says.
“Taylor and Joe are in this together, and this is what they want,” the insider finishes. “They’re very excited.” The article is accompanied by a photo of Alwyn and Swift walking hand-in-hand in black tie dress under the caption, “low-key vows!”
While Swift and Alwyn may certainly get married at some point down the line, Gossip Cop is fairly certain this story is bogus. Ever notice how the tabloids always report on events that are about to happen, rather than ones that already have? Maybe it feels like less of a lie that way. Furthermore, that photo accompanied by the “low-key vows” caption is clearly meant to evoke the supposed elopement, but it was actually taken at the BAFTAs last year.
It should also be noted that Star has made this claim before and been proven wrong. Last April, the tabloid tried to claim that Swift and Katy Perry were racing each other to the altar. A source close to Swift laughed off the story as false when Gossip Cop reached out.
The tabloid has also tried swinging the story in the other direction, falsely claiming in December of last year that Swift and Alwyn were taking a break. That story was also bogus: as Swift had stated in another recent interview, she was very happy to be with Alwyn.
New Idea reports that Jennifer Aniston warned Meghan Markle to stay away from Brad Pitt. Markle has been trying to get close to Pitt for years, the outlet insists. “At the time Brad was divorcing Jennifer Aniston,” a source says, “Meghan outwardly confessed she’d like to be the next Mrs. Pitt.” Now returned from England, the publication contends that the Duchess of Sussex “expects her new-found status to open doors with stars such as Brad.”
But Jennifer Aniston, who “recently rekindled her relationship with Brad,” won’t hear of it. “Jen has kept up with the whole saga about Meg marrying into the royal family and promising them everything, only to abandon them,” the source says, adding that “she’s heard how Meghan had designs on her husband” so she’s “suspicious” of Markle’s motives. Aniston told Brad Pitt “in no uncertain terms” that she doesn’t support him working with Meghan Markle.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have not rekindled anything whatsoever. They are on platonic good terms. The ex-spouses and their spokespeople have confirmed that they’re just friends and haven’t been an item since they split 15 years ago.
In January, New Idea insisted that Pitt and Aniston were adopting a baby from a Mexican orphanage. This was proven to be untrue. Later that month, the outlet ran a story about Meghan Markle meeting with Tom Cruise to plot her “Hollywood comeback.” It, too, was false.
An article from the Globe this week reports that Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise have been secretly talking behind Keith Urban’s back. After their divorce in 2001, an insider tells the outlet, Kidman “hated Tom’s guts… but he’s really mellowed lately and they’ve been in touch.” The exes are reconnecting over their two adopted children, Isabella and Connor Cruise, with whom Kidman has not had much contact since the split.
The insider goes on to say that Kidman is “playing with fire” by hiding her communications from Urban, as Isabella and Connor allegedly “are known to have issues” with him. “They look at him as a poor man’s Tom,” the insider says, “a big reason why Nicole didn’t see them for so long. She figures the easiest way to handle it is to keep all her chats with Tom totally private – even from Keith.”
Gossip Cop reached out to Kidman’s spokesperson to find out more. We were told on the record that the story was “not true.” Kidman is not trying to hide any “secret chats” with Cruise about her elder kids from Urban.
Two years ago, Gossip Cop busted the Globe for claiming that Kidman was filing for divorce from her husband over his alleged cheating and drug use. Urban’s spokesperson assured us the story was entirely fictional. In March 2019, the outlet claimed the couple were adopting a baby from Syria. Kidman’s rep again assured Gossip Cop the story was bogus. It’s obvious this tabloid has pretty much nothing truthful to say about the couple.
In a new piece published in the National Enquirer, an unnamed high-level courtier says that the Duke of Cambridge is “desperately” turning to “top doctors” to cure his ailing eyesight. Prince William has just five years before he goes permanently blind. “He publicly admitted his vision is failing,” the courtier told the tabloid. “But behind palace walls, I’m told he’s terrified of going blind.”
The publication suggests that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle exit from royal duties has added to the stress the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are facing. “It’s no secret William and his wife, Kate, are furious at their in-laws for selfishly quitting,” another senior royal source says of the Sussexes. “Although Kate’s putting on a brave face in public as always, we fear her private world is falling apart. William’s battle against blindness must be devastating and heartbreaking.”
It’s not like the National Enquirer has ever been known for its stellar journalism, but its stories about Prince William are always especially ludicrous. A popular refrain for the tabloid is that the Duke of Cambridge is going to usurp his father and become the next king of Britain. It said as much last May, claiming that the “dying” queen gave Prince William her blessing to seize the throne from his father. Gossip Cop dismissed the silly story.
That December, the publication came back to yet again insist that the queen was naming Prince William King, supposedly to “save the monarchy” following the scandal of Prince Andrew’s associations with Jeffrey Epstein. The law governing succession is determined by Parliament, not the queen, and so would the act of disowning the heir apparent.