Debunking This Week's Tabloids: June 12, 2020

OK! reports that Ryan Seacrest and girlfriend Shayna Taylor have finally taken things to the next level. He’s decided to take the plunge because their relationship feels "solid,” an unnamed source says. “They want to keep [the news] just between the two of them for a while, but they’re both so happy.”
The source goes on to say that Seacrest “realized she was the right woman for him after they split for the second time” in February of last year. The American Idol host allegedly “considers it a miracle” that Taylor took him back. “He’s not getting any younger,” the source says. “They want a big celebration with family and friends and are hoping they can do that by early next year.”
Whether or not Taylor and Seacrest are back together for good this time, the idea that they’re engaged just isn’t true. Gossip Cop reached out to a source close to Seacrest, who dismissed the claim as “rubbish.” Seacrest hasn’t proposed to Taylor.
This isn’t the first time OK! has tried to push this bogus rumor, either. Earlier this year, Gossip Cop called out the tabloid for a similar claim that Seacrest was planning to propose to Taylor on Valentine’s Day.
Last August, OK!’s affiliate publication, the National Enquirer, wrote that Seacrest was ready to marry Taylor. However, Gossip Cop was told by our source close to Seacrest that the claim was just “false.” And once again, even more time has passed without any wedding news. Taylor and Seacrest may very well announce their engagement at some point — but you shouldn’t count on these outlets to be the ones breaking the story.
“Meghan Ran Off With $10M In Diana’s Jewels!” reads a headline in this week’s National Enquirer. Markle “waltzed off” with millions of dollars worth of Princess Diana Spencer’s jewelry, which she’s now “refusing to give back,” the outlet explains. Prince William, an unnamed senior palace source says, is “furious” at the Sussexes for “ditching their royal duties and hightailing it to Hollywood to become global superstars.”
Meghan Markle does own some of Princess Diana’s jewelry, but to be clear, she didn’t just scoop them up and run off to America with them. Prince Harry designed a custom engagement ring for her, which included two diamonds from Princess Diana’s collection. It was a gift, one that she is fully allowed to keep. That’s how gifts work.
The National Enquirer is notorious for its phony narratives and made-up quotes from “sources,” but their stories about Meghan Markle are particularly nasty and false. In March of last year, the outlet insisted that Queen Elizabeth had kicked them out of the royal family. That was obviously false, Gossip Cop discovered.
This March, Markle had supposedly ordered her husband to “get a job” out of fear that she wouldn’t be able to maintain her lavish lifestyle. Entirely untrue. It’s safe to say whatever “royal insiders” the Enquirer talks to aren’t exactly on the “inside,” if they even exist.
Kylie Jenner came under fire last week when Forbes, the magazine that first reported her to be worth a billion dollars, rescinded its previous assessment of her wealth after it claims she and her accountants provided false documents inflating her net worth. This week, In Touch reported that the makeup mogul faces up to five years in prison for fraud.
The outlet quotes a source as saying, “It’s no surprise,” referring to the explosive Forbes article, “she’s obsessed with money, power and image, but her whole life is as fake as those lips.” A Beverly Hills attorney — one that does not represent Kylie Jenner — informs the publication that Jenner “could receive as much as five years in prison.”
While it’s true that if Jenner lied on the tax return or about the value of Kylie Cosmetics, then yes, Jenner would be in some serious hot water. But that’s not what Forbes has accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of doing. Lying to reporters is not a crime, and if it comes out that Jenner did misrepresent herself, she would likely face public ridicule, but not jail time.
Gossip Cop has repeatedly busted various outlets for falsely reporting on the Kardashian/Jenner family, like in 2018 when In Touch’s sister outlet Radar Online, which is owned by the same company, cynically alleged that Kylie Jenner doesn’t donate to charity. In Touch once claimed that Travis Scott cheated on Jenner while she was pregnant with their daughter, Stormi. Gossip Cop thoroughly debunked this claim.
Over the years, Ellen DeGeneres has been a pretty successful house flipper, but In Touch reports that the talk show host is facing a “cash crunch” and "scrambling to protect her fortune" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The article states that DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi have listed their mansion for $58 million after buying it from Adam Levine in 2017 for $45.5 million. A source tells the magazine, “She won’t get anywhere close to that. I’d be surprised if she gets $30 million.” This unidentified tipster continues, “She’s feeling the house crunch big-time. And she has so much money tied up in these houses, she could go broke!”
The source goes on to comment on how DeGeneres’ marriage is faring during these difficult times, stating, “[de Rossi] doesn’t understand Ellen’s obsession with money,” the source insists, “it’s causing major issues in their relationship.” The outlet “notes” that the “couple were already having problems.”
There are a lot of things to unpack here, so let’s start with these supposed “problems” in DeGeneres and de Rossi’s relationship. Simply put, it’s nonsense. In fact, Gossip Cop debunked a claim by this very same tabloid all the way back in 2017 that claimed they were getting a “$360 million dollar divorce.” The tabloid was clueless.
Going by In Touch’s terrible track record when reporting on Ellen DeGeneres makes it impossible to believe their stories. In March, the publication claimed that de Rossi was moving out. In reality, both DeGeneres and de Rossi have been quarantining together in the house in Montecito. Readers shouldn’t rely on this magazine to report the facts.
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have been self-isolating together since lockdown began in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. Recently, they took another big step in their relationship when they went for a walk with Affleck’s three children that he shares with Jennifer Garner. This week’s Star is reporting that the meet-up required “serious behind-the-scenes negotiations” with Garner. An unnamed insider says that she wasn’t happy about it, but it “wasn’t something she could block forever.”
The outlet goes on to say that Jennifer Garner issued “some major ground rules” before the walk, including requiring everyone to wear masks and follow social distancing, as well as “no junk food and no bad language” and “certainly no talk about Ben and Ana’s love life.”
We reached out to Affleck’s spokesperson for comment, who told us that the story was “not true.” Whatever this tabloid’s shady anonymous sources say, a rep qualified to speak on the actor’s behalf says the story is false.
It is clear that Star would rather just print nonsense about Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas than actually find out the facts of their relationship. Back in April, the tabloid incorrectly claimed that Affleck was showering de Armas with lavish presents for her birthday, including a sports car. Gossip Cop checked in with a source close to the couple, who assured us the claim was false.
More recently, there was that claim about a "promise" ring. Last month the tabloid insisted that the diamond-encrusted ruby ring de Armas is often spotted wearing is actually a “placeholder” engagement ring. Gossip Cop determined this was false.