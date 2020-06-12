Debunking This Week's Tabloids: June 12, 2020

While it’s true that if Jenner lied on the tax return or about the value of Kylie Cosmetics, then yes, Jenner would be in some serious hot water. But that’s not what Forbes has accused the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star of doing. Lying to reporters is not a crime, and if it comes out that Jenner did misrepresent herself, she would likely face public ridicule, but not jail time.