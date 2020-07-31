Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July 31, 2020

Gossip Cop can’t say for sure if Travolta will leave acting — only he would know that — but we do have some objections to this tabloid’s story. Towards the end of the article, this anonymous shady source says Travolta’s “career doesn’t bring him happiness anymore,” then has the gall to cite his 2018 flop Gotti as evidence that he would leave. The critical reception of a film and the death of his wife are in such radically different worlds that it’s immoral to raise them up in the same breath. Critics would have nothing to do with his retirement.