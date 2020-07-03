Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July 3, 2020

“Live! has always been shot in New York. It started as a local New York show with Kathie Lee and Regis before it went national. The thought of the show leaving the city is awful and Kelly is having none of it,” a source is quoted stating. The insider continues that Ripa is a New Yorker and she is not leaving the big apple for Seacrest or anyone. “If Ryan wants to do the show from Hollywood, then they will have to pick between Ryan and Kelly because she is not going,” the insider adds.