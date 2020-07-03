Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July 3, 2020

“Sober Heather’s Dream Baby!” reads the headline for the National Enquirer’s latest article about Heather Locklear. The paper reports Locklear wants to start a family with her high school sweetheart Chris Heisser following the announcement that the two are engaged. Insiders tell the magazine the couple is looking to wed after Locklear’s eldest daughter, Ava, graduates college.
“Ava’s all grown-up now, but Heather’s maternal instincts are as strong as they’ve ever been,” an insider tells the magazine. Heisser and Locklear have “been quietly talking to adoption lawyers and are very excited about being parents together,” the insider concludes. While it's true that the couple is engaged and Locklear is celebrating her sobriety, it’s not true that the actress is adopting a baby.
The Enquirer’s source is unnamed and untraceable, therefore their words can’t be trusted. Gossip Cop however has reached out to a more reputable source who can speak on the actress’s behalf. The Melrose Place star's rep told us, “No, they are not adopting a child, and won’t be. They are just enjoying being happily engaged!”
This also wouldn’t be the first time the tabloids were wrong about the actress. Just the other day, Gossip Cop busted New Idea for alleging Heather Locklear’s engagement upset her family. Gossip Cop corrected the bogus narrative after speaking to her spokesperson who assured us Locklear’s family was “very happy” for her.
In April 2018 we dismissed In Touch for falsely stating Locklear was joining the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This was inaccurate. She obviously hasn't joined the cast since this phony report was debunked.
Star has published a story alleging that Lea Michele’s marriage to businessman Zandy Reich, with whom she is also expecting her first child, is in trouble thanks to accusations that she was a bully and a diva on the set of Glee.
Michele is allegedly “distraught that her good-girl image has been destroyed” and has become “short-tempered and hormonal,” while Reich “doesn’t know how to calm her down.” The outlet adds that Michele is “more concerned with repairing her career than keeping her marriage healthy.”
Look, Gossip Cop isn’t here to defend Michele’s behavior or question any of the accounts her former co-stars have given. But that doesn’t mean the theory that Michele’s marriage is falling apart has any truth to it. We checked in with a mutual friend of ours and Michele’s, who told us the story was false, adding,“They are stronger than ever and so excited about the new baby.”
This isn’t the first time this tabloid has printed inaccurate stories about Michele. Back in 2018, the tabloid wrote that Michele was “determined” to get married before her friend Emma Roberts, who was engaged to actor Evan Peters at the time. The story had no truth to it.
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich aren’t the only married couple that Star likes to push this rumor on, either. In 2017, the publication wrote that Julia Roberts’ marriage to Danny Moder was “on the rocks” as well. Another trusted source close to Roberts and Mode assured us their marriage was just as strong as it ever was. It’s clear this outlet is really going for drama over facts here.
According to the website, NaughtyGossip, Kelly Ripa is threatening to leave Live! With Ryan and Kelly if Ryan Seacrest doesn’t return to New York City. Since the coronavirus epidemic hit, Seacrest has been filming the show from his home in Los Angeles but “talk” of him relocating to LA permanently is not sitting well with Ripa.
“Live! has always been shot in New York. It started as a local New York show with Kathie Lee and Regis before it went national. The thought of the show leaving the city is awful and Kelly is having none of it,” a source is quoted stating. The insider continues that Ripa is a New Yorker and she is not leaving the big apple for Seacrest or anyone. “If Ryan wants to do the show from Hollywood, then they will have to pick between Ryan and Kelly because she is not going,” the insider adds.
It seems like every other week Gossip Cop is busting rumors that Ryan Seacrest is leaving Live! or that there’s some sort of drama between him and Kelly Ripa. This time isn't any different. Ripa is not “threatening” to leave the show and Seacrest has not confirmed he is permanently relocating to Los Angeles. This is just another recycled tale Gossip Cop already corrected.
Last week, Gossip Cop debunked Closer Weekly for insisting Seacrest was considering moving to LA permanently. After looking into the story, we found it to be false as well. The bottom line is neither Ripa nor Seacrest is leaving the show.
In Touch reported that Ryan Seacrest asked Shana Taylor to marry him. “He’s so happy. They want a big celebration with friends and family and are hoping they can do that by the end of next year or early next year.”
The insider went on to say that after marriage will come babies for Seacrest and Taylor. “Ryan realizes he’s not getting any younger,” the source continued, adding, “He’d like to have a kid or two, and Shayna’s been itching to have a baby too.”
Unfortunately, the timing of this story couldn’t have been any worse. It's just been confirmed that Ryan Seacrest and Shayna Taylor broke up after eight years together. Seacrest was also spotted on vacation with an anonymous woman the other day following the announcement he and Taylor had split.
Also, Gossip Cop already corrected the narrative that Taylor and Seacrest were engaged from In Touch’s sister publication, OK!, earlier this month. Both tabloids are owned by the same parent company, so it comes as no surprise to us that both were clueless.
Last May, we busted In Touch for falsely claiming Ryan Seacrest was quitting American Idol. The bogus story asserted Seacrest wanted out and was ready to move on because he had a lot on his plate. Gossip Cop checked with a source involved with the production of the show and was told that Seacrest wasn’t quitting Idol. Additionally, the host didn’t make the announcement he was leaving the show either. He went on to film the most recent season.
According to a new article from Heat, Kim Kardashian wants to continue to expand her family. The outlet maintains that despite Kardashian’s marriage troubles with her husband Kanye West, she could be bringing up this fifth child on her own. “Kim’s dead set on adopting,” a source tells the magazine. The alleged insider continues, “She’s done some research and wants to make it happen early 2021.”
The publication contends West was “heavily” involved in the adoption process before “things got tense” between him and Kardashian. “He would love to expand the family and he’s fully aware Kim will go through with it, whether they split up or not,” the insider states. The story concludes with the unnamed source stating, “Ultimately, those kids and whoever she ends up adopting are her whole world and will continue to be, with or without Kanye.”
First, in regards to the Wests adopting again, that certainly could be a possibility, anything is possible in future. As far as Kardashian doing it without West, Gossip Cop seriously doubts that. Despite the tabloids constant phony reports about their marriage being on the rocks, they are still obviously happy together. This wouldn’t be the first time this magazine tried to insinuate West and Kardashian were having marital problems, either.
Last month, Gossip Cop busted Heat for claiming Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were attending therapy sessions via Zoom. After investigating the story, we found the article to be false. It was just the start. Just a few weeks later, the tabloid alleged Kardashian and West were going through a trial separation. Gossip Cop looked into the story and determined it was fabricated as well.