Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July, 24, 2020

John Travolta Leaving Scientology?

In Touch reports John Travolta is leaving the Church of Scientology in the aftermath of wife Kelly Preston’s tragic death. In an article about how Travolta is trying to “stay strong for his kids as he reels from the death of his wife,” the outlet writes that Travolta is now considering leaving the Church of Scientology. The publication spoke to a critic of the controversial church, who said the church “might be afraid that John is having second thoughts about Scientology. They want to keep him in their clutches.”