Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July 17, 2020

Tom Selleck Leaving Hollywood?

“So Long Hollywood!” reads the title on the cover of Star in regards to Tom Selleck. The outlet reports the actor, who did take a break from acting at the height of his career in the late 80s, is once again leaving fame behind. An insider tells the magazine the former Magnum P.I. star may wrap up his ten-year run on the CBS show, Blue Bloods, to prioritize time with his family. “At his age, Tom wants to do more to do outdoorsy things like to do on the ranch. And he wants to spend more time with his family,” the insider tells the magazine.