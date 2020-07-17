Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July 17, 2020

“So Long Hollywood!” reads the title on the cover of Star in regards to Tom Selleck. The outlet reports the actor, who did take a break from acting at the height of his career in the late 80s, is once again leaving fame behind. An insider tells the magazine the former Magnum P.I. star may wrap up his ten-year run on the CBS show, Blue Bloods, to prioritize time with his family. “At his age, Tom wants to do more to do outdoorsy things like to do on the ranch. And he wants to spend more time with his family,” the insider tells the magazine.
If Selleck is looking to step away from Hollywood then why is the actor still signed on to play Commissioner Frank Reagan on the hit CBS show? Also, Gossip Cop has already corrected the narrative that Selleck was leaving the show and the rumors he’s writing a scathing tell-all book. Selleck’s book, which is set to be released in September, was already described as an “inspirational” look into the veteran actor’s life. Gossip Cop dismissed the phony story when it came out.
In February of last year, we busted Star's sister publication, the National Enquirer, for falsely claiming Tom Selleck was leaving Blue Bloods because he was dying. Gossip Cop checked with a spokesperson for Selleck who assured us the story was fabricated. He didn't leave the show then and by the sound of things, he may be on the hit show for quite a bit longer, only time will truly tell.
New Idea reports the Duchess of Sussex plans to run for President, and she’s not about to let Kanye West or Kim Kardashian get in her way. Anonymous sources tell the outlet, “Meghan is eyeing a run in 2024, and the last thing she wants is to be up against someone like Kanye and Kim, who would steal her thunder in the glamour stakes.”
Markle views Kardashian as her number one threat, this source insists. It’s worth noting that in 2019 Kardashian gave an interview where she said how much she empathizes with the duchess. Those don’t exactly sound like fighting words between what the magazine says are “two fiery, competitive characters.” Gossip Cop cannot say with 100% certainty that Markle or Kardashian won’t run for President in 2024. However, we are immediately skeptical as to this magazine’s honesty.
This story is coming from the same tabloid that peddled the hateful rumor that Markle was secretly suing Queen Elizabeth II in an attempt to keep the queen from Markle’s son Archie. Gossip Cop debunked that story, as there wasn’t a shred of evidence that any such lawsuit existed.
This is not the first time Markle’s name has been thrown around for the presidency. In May, we debunked a nearly identical story from New Idea’s sister publication Woman’s Day. That article claimed Markle was planning a presidential run in 2024. Gossip Cop said this was false then, and little has changed. there is no evidence the duchess plans to run for any elected office, much less the presidency.
Jennifer Aniston graces the cover of Us Weekly this week with the headline “Finally, In Her Own Words.” Inside, the magazine reports that the actress has spent much of her downtime in quarantine crafting the memoir. An insider tells the outlet that Aniston, “has been writing a ton,” and “won’t hold anything back when she writes her book.”
A second source adds, “Jen’s dabbled in personal writing in the past, but now the timing’s right for her to do it her own way.” Will it include all the subjects fans of the Friends star hope for? The sources say yes. The second so-called “source” says not to hold your breath though, as it could be a long wait for fans.
Well, Gossip Cop can give fans of Jennifer Aniston another reason not to hold their collective breath waiting for this book: It’s not actually happening. We reached out to Aniston’s rep, who responded, “She is NOT writing a memoir and has no plans to do so in the future,” adding that the tabloid “made this up and purposefully did not include our denial.”
Gossip Cop busted Us Weekly’s sister publication OK! for purporting that Jennifer Aniston was preparing for a “tell-all” interview. That article came almost one year to the day after another publication owned by the same company, In Touch, falsely reported that she was planning a tell-all interview with “someone like Oprah Winfrey.” We expect this won’t be the last time we have to do this, as it seems to be one of the tabloids’ favorite things to incorrectly report on.
In its latest issue, In Touch reports Pitt is “leaving Jennifer Aniston in the dust” after “coming this close” to reuniting, for a relationship and marriage with Alia Shawkat. “At first Alia and Brad were just friends,” an unnamed source says, “but they started to develop feelings for each other, while Brad’s romance with Jen remained stagnant.” Now, after going back and forth between the two for an unspecified amount of time, Pitt “has fallen in love with Alia and has asked her to be his wife.”
Gossip Cop reached out to a trusted source close to Pitt, who assures us this story is false: Pitt and Shawkat aren’t getting engaged. But we honestly didn’t need to check in with any source: nothing about this story is true.
It won’t surprise you to hear that this isn’t the first time In Touch has printed nonsense about Pitt and Shawkatt, or Pitt and Aniston for that matter. In May, the magazine printed a ridiculous report that Pitt was “cheating” on Aniston with Shawkat. You can probably already guess the problem there. As Gossip Cop’s source close to Pitt pointed out to us that “you can’t exactly cheat on someone you’re not dating in the first place.”
Last week, both In Touch and its sister publication Life & Style published near-identical articles contending that Pitt and Shawkat were moving in together. A source close to the friends assured Gossip Cop the story was false.
According to the Globe, the Duchess of Cambridge issued the Duchess of Sussex a “seething ultimatum”: to stop saying “vile public lies” or lose the $10 million “royal allowance” she and Prince Harry take in. Unnamed sources say Markle and Prince Harry are struggling financially after “moving to California to pursue the duchess’ Hollywood dreams.”
Middleton, the source says, “exploded” over Markle’s supposed “remarks branding Kate as a boring phony and repeating rumors William had strayed with one of their neighbors.” As an added threat, the future queen “hit Meghan where it hurts – in the wallet!” The Sussexes, the outlet notes, have been hemorrhaging money since arriving in America.
So much about this story is completely inaccurate. First of all, why in the world would Kate Middleton have the power to manage royal allowances? That authority currently belongs to the monarch and the heir apparent. Also, as was widely reported, Prince Charles is helping the Sussexes out with finances while they work towards financial independence, and Prince Harry also inherited quite a bit of money from his mother, Princess Diana. They are not struggling financially.
The Globe’s Markle/Middleton feud narrative is false, but it’s by no means new. In 2018 shortly before Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding, the tabloid published a cover story claiming that the two duchesses “hated” each other. In June the following year, Gossip Cop busted the publication for writing that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were furious at being “upstaged” by the Sussexes. The story was clearly bogus to anyone who could recall that Markle had not even made a public appearance since just after her son was born.