Debunking This Week's Tabloids: July 10, 2020

Can we just take a second to grasp how utterly gross this story is? Life & Style has been proven to be unreliable when reporting on Aniston. The magazine’s recent attempt to profit off of the actress's strained relationship with her late mother is as low as it can get. Additionally, Gossip Cop just cleared up the bogus premise that Aniston was using a psychic. A few weeks ago, Gossip Cop exposed OK!, a sister publication of Life & Style, for falsely claiming that Aniston was consulting a psychic to see if she was destined to be with Brad Pitt. A rep for Aniston told us on record that this story was also untrue. A few years ago, we busted In Touch for incorrectly stating that Aniston was relying on Pitt to help her get over her mother’s tragic death. Just like Life & Style, this story disgustingly tried to use Aniston’s loss for its gain. Gossip Cop wasted no time in setting the record straight on the false article.