Debunking This Week's Tabloids: August 28, 2020

Woman's Day reports that Prince Harry's immigration status may be in danger from a threat from the president. With a shocking headline about the president already ordering the Duke of Sussex's deportation, the outlet actually says that the former royal's visa and paperwork better be in order if they ever decide to start “slagging off Trump publicly” or else they could get kicked out of the country. According to the magazine's White House source, “Nothing would please Trump more than deporting Harry.”
However, the claims are pretty much entirely speculation. The closest interaction between the president and the former royal couple is that President Trump has mentioned that the United States wouldn't pay for any security for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and the couple in turn released a statement indicating that they'd pay for it themselves. That's the extent of the alleged feud between Prince Harry and Trump — despite the rumor's serious implications, there's no basis in reality. There's also the fact that Prince Harry is, after all, a wealthy royal with high-power connections, and it'd be nothing short of shocking to find out that the couple didn't have their immigration papers in order.
Gossip Cop already busted Woman's Day when it previously declared that Prince Harry and his wife were homeless. We also debunked its story about Prince Charles "kidnapping" the couple's son and fleeing to England, as well as another one about Meghan Markle ruining Princess Beatrice's wedding — an event she didn't even attend. This tabloid is wrong yet again.
Miley Cyrus is cashing in on her recent breakup with Australian singer Cody Simpson, according to a new story from Woman's Day. The outlet reports that her "penchant" for splits before releasing new music has made Simpson furious after her latest single and music video. The magazine's anonymous tipster says that although he realizes the relationship helped his own star power he still feels like a “walking, talking, singing publicity stunt. He got a career boost out of it too, but he thought what he and Miley had was more than just an album promo opportunity.” The magazine also says that Cyrus has a habit of using people as "material" for music. “She kind of hoovers people up,” the tipster explains.
In reality, however, Cyrus' new music is focused far more heavily — and obviously — on her marriage and divorce from Liam Hemsworth. As she's explained in interviews, she's writing more about the loss of what was supposed to be her "forever" relationship and the struggles that come with that. She's also made it very clear that her and Simpson's breakup wasn't dramatic and that they remain friends. Her rep also denied the story entirely. Earlier this month, Woman's Day claimed that Simpson was cheating on Cyrus, which gets no mention in this breakup gossip. All in all, this split drama is just as fake as the reports from just a few weeks ago about Cyrus and Simpson getting married.
In the latest copy of New Idea, the publication says that "sparks are flying" between Katie Holmes and James Marsden as the two secretly flirt with one another. The budding relationship was revealed after it was discovered that Marsden had liked one of Holmes' Instagram posts. The two apparently "never lost touch" after co-starring in a film together, friends of the two explain. “It’s always been a case of bad timing. One’s always married or busy,” they say. With rumors circulating that Marsden is back on the market, things are lining up for some romance. “As for Katie, she’s ready to dip her toe in the dating waters again after Jamie Foxx broke her heart,” a source adds.
For one, we actually contacted Holmes' rep and found out that the story was totally baseless — no Marsden-based romance is in the works. For two, there hasn't been any news of a breakup between Marsden and his girlfriend. And finally, and perhaps most importantly, liking a post on social media doesn't mean a whole lot. However, such a hyperbolic story comes as no surprise considering the tabloid's history. Last May, the magazine falsely reported that Holmes was pregnant with Jamie Foxx's child. Even just last month, New Idea claimed that Holmes was headed to med school to become a doctor. The publication clearly doesn't have any insight into Holmes' life.
New Idea reports that there was some undeniable chemistry between Matthew McConaughey and Julia Roberts at a table read for Fast Times at Ridgemont High, with a source saying that the two "were absolutely electrifying." As a result, however, Roberts' husband, Danny Moder, is none too pleased. The Mud actor's "team have been trying to get Julia to star opposite him for years," but McCaughey "it the only man Danny... has actually stopped Julia from starring opposite."
There's one major problem with this bold story, and that's the fact that the table read hasn't happened. It was delayed due to technical difficulties, which means that the tabloid jumped the gun on this fictional piece of gossip and published it before the read was scheduled to happen. Besides, both Roberts and McConaughey are very happy in their respective marriages, and we highly doubt any claims about the two flirting with anyone other than their spouses. We've busted this sort of narrative before, like when New Idea argued that Roberts was getting a little too close with Fast Times star Sean Penn. New Idea's also falsely claimed that Roberts was pregnant with her fourth child last year and that she threw her husband out of their house just a few months ago — all of which were wrong.
According to an article in Heat, Kanye West has given his wife the difficult choice of choosing between him and her mother Kris Jenner. “He accepts things with Kim that need a lot of fixing and admits he’s no saint in some areas," an anonymous source reveals, "but ultimately, his biggest beef is with Kris.” The rapper is allegedly frustrated by Jenner's incessant meddling and the "pressure for Kim to be in the spotlight" is getting to be too much. "In Kanye's mind, so many of their problems would be solved if they had more privacy," the tipster shares. Kardashian, meanwhile, is apparently making her best efforts to find some sort of compromise between the three, but the source says that's unlikely since compromise is “not a word Kanye believes in at times.”
While it is true that West posted some negative comments about Jenner in his extensive Twitter rant earlier this month, he's since made a few positive remarks about her as well, hinting that they've since worked out their problems. More importantly, there's the issue of Heat's reporting history on West and Kardashian. Two months ago, it reported that the reality star was going to adopt a child without West's involvement, a story that's blatantly untrue and unbelievable. There's no real reason to listen to this latest piece of nonsense.