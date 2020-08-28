Debunking This Week's Tabloids: August 28, 2020

There's one major problem with this bold story, and that's the fact that the table read hasn't happened. It was delayed due to technical difficulties, which means that the tabloid jumped the gun on this fictional piece of gossip and published it before the read was scheduled to happen. Besides, both Roberts and McConaughey are very happy in their respective marriages, and we highly doubt any claims about the two flirting with anyone other than their spouses. We've busted this sort of narrative before, like when New Idea argued that Roberts was getting a little too close with Fast Times star Sean Penn. New Idea's also falsely claimed that Roberts was pregnant with her fourth child last year and that she threw her husband out of their house just a few months ago — all of which were wrong.