Debunking This Week's Tabloids: August 14, 2020

The two "couldn't see eye to eye on anything" and ultimately "ended up not talking most of the time," and Kardashian left knowing that the relationship was over, despite West's apologies. However, more reputable outlets reported that the reunion went well, and even West himself posted a video of his family having fun together. The entire article doesn't mention the "cheating bombshell" again. Additionally, Kim Kardashian's rep denied the story entirely. Gossip Cop debunked In Touch for claiming that the power couple was divorcing two years ago, just as we did with this latest story. We also called out one of the tabloid's sister publications for a recent report about Kardashian and West going through a trial separation, which was also totally fake.