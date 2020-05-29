Debunking This Week's Tabloid Stories: May 29, 2020

Gossip Cop has shut down this rumor so many times in the past that we’ve lost count. As recently as this March, we busted a story from Star’s sister publication, the Globe, that likewise claimed Stefani had gotten pregnant through IVF. Gossip Cop was informed by a trusted source close to the couple that the story was completely bogus. Stefani’s spokesperson has also told us many times on the record that the couple are not seeking IVF treatments, so the premise that Shelton and Stefani have spent the last three years attempting IVF is one hundred percent false. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely claiming Stefani was having a “miracle baby” at the age of 49.