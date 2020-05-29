Debunking This Week's Tabloid Stories: May 29, 2020

The cover story of this week’s issue of Star reports Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are expecting twin girls through IVF. “Gwen’s always wanted a little girl,” an insider says, “so to have two is just beyond her wildest dreams.” After three years of IVF treatments, both musicians are “on cloud nine.”
Another insider goes on to state that Shelton and Stefani will be waiting out her pregnancy at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma, together with Stefani’s three sons by her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The couple are reportedly telling family members to “keep things hush-hush” for now, with Stefani supposedly planning to make the pregnancy known to the public in her second trimester. “When she’s about six months along, she’ll announce it on Instagram or with a big photo,” the tipster continues.
Gossip Cop has shut down this rumor so many times in the past that we’ve lost count. As recently as this March, we busted a story from Star’s sister publication, the Globe, that likewise claimed Stefani had gotten pregnant through IVF. Gossip Cop was informed by a trusted source close to the couple that the story was completely bogus. Stefani’s spokesperson has also told us many times on the record that the couple are not seeking IVF treatments, so the premise that Shelton and Stefani have spent the last three years attempting IVF is one hundred percent false. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop busted Star for falsely claiming Stefani was having a “miracle baby” at the age of 49.
“Jen Finally Talks!” reads the cover of this week’s OK! An unnamed source tells the outlet that Aniston has “let it slip to friends that she’s gearing up to sit down for the tell-all interview the world’s been waiting for.”
“Jen has a lot to gain from this interview,” the source continues. “She hopes to set the record straight about everything that’s gone on in her life and show the public who she really is.” That includes her relationship with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, with whom she “contemplated” giving things “another shot” but has since decided to remain just friends, the source explains.
Gossip Cop reached out to Aniston’s spokesperson for comment, who told us that the Friends actress, “has never planned, nor does she currently have plans” for a memoir or a “tell-all” interview of any kind. This story, the spokesperson went on, “is just more of the same made-up silliness we keep seeing time and time again without ever proving to be real.”
Weirdly, this isn’t even the first time OK! has tried to push this ridiculous claim. Last September, Gossip Cop shut down its phony report that Aniston was planning a “bombshell” tell-all interview. Just two months ago the outlet insisted that Aniston and Pitt would be doing a TV interview together. Why is this tabloid so focused on the idea of Aniston baring her soul to the media? Doesn’t it realize that if she actually did that, she’d likely shut down every tall tale the tabloid media have ever printed about her?
The National Enquirer is insisting that Prince Harry and “his diva wife” Meghan Markle are living it up in Los Angeles while reneging on their promise to pay off their debts on their Windsor house. “They’re nothing but royal couch-surfers,” says a palace source, who tells the outlet that the couple have “secretly” moved into a mansion owned by Tyler Perry.
There’s also Frogmore Cottage, which “taxpayers spent almost $4 million refurbishing” before Markle “would even consider moving in! Although Her Majesty ordered them to repay those costs, no one expects they will.”
This story, like most of the other ones about Markle and Prince Harry, is nothing more than a bunch of spiteful lies and petty, unfounded insults. Let’s address this Frogmore Cottage situation. The Sussexes have been clear about their intention to keep the house, but they’ve also kept to their promise to pay back taxpayers. As was reported earlier this week, Markle and Prince Harry have begun paying rent for the house, plus extra to pay down the renovation (which actually cost around $3 million).
The National Enquirer doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to reporting on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In March, Gossip Cop shot down the disreputable outlet’s claim that Markle was ordering her husband to “get a job” out of a need for more cash. As far back as 2018, the tabloid was insisting that their marriage was crumbling just one month after their wedding. Hopefully you can see for yourself whether that one turned out to be true or not.
The latest issue of the National Enquirer proclaims Mel Gibson is ready to settle down and get married because the mother of his 3-year-old son Lars, Rosalind Ross, is the “only one able to cool off his legendary hot temper,” according to an insider. “She’s made him so happy,” this insider adds.
According to the outlet’s source, “She’s keeping him out of trouble and he can’t imagine life without her.” There is no evidence presented that the couple are engaged or planning a wedding.
Of course, by leaving it so open ended, the tabloid nicely makes it possible for the story to be true at some point. Gossip Cop reached out to Gibson’s official spokesperson who echoed that sentiment, telling us, “Is there a statute of limitations on this? Can you really predict what could happen in the future? It's like saying Mel died. At some point it will be true, right?”
Last August, we busted the Enquirer for claiming that Gibson and Ross had called off their wedding plans after a fight in Rome. Gossip Cop investigated that claim, and not only found that the pictures didn’t show any kind of “explosive fight” as the tabloid claims, but Gibson’s own rep categorically denied the allegation.
The Enquirer is equally clueless about Mel Gibson’s professional life as well. In July 2018, Gossip Cop busted the unreliable paper for falsely reporting that Gibson was in talks to star in a biopic about former Wham! singer George Michael, along with Ryan Gosling and Michael Douglas.
This week’s National Enquirer includes a story about how Ben Affleck is neglecting his role as a dad in favor of spending time with his girlfriend, Ana de Armas. The outlet quotes an unnamed insider who insists that Affleck’s three kids and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have “been put in the back seat.”
“Jen is tired, stressed and needs time for herself, but she can’t do it because she doesn’t have 100 percent support from Ben,” says the source. “Ben has stayed with the children for only one weekend in quarantine, and his visits are getting more sporadic.”
Gossip Cop can’t speak to the exact custody arrangement between Affleck and Garner (because, really, that’s none of our business or yours). But we did check in with a spokesperson for Affleck who dismissed the story as “not true.” The shady, unnamed sources can tell tabloids whatever they want—if they even exist— but a rep qualified to speak on Affleck’s behalf says he is not ignoring his kids simply because he has a new girlfriend.
Back in April, Gossip Cop shut down a story from the infamous publication insisting that the couple were already fighting, based on extremely innocuous pictures, and then another one a week later claiming that they had “kissed and made up” after that first fight.
Gossip Cop also busted the outlet for a particularly insulting claim that Affleck’s friends feared him dating de Armas would lead to an alcohol relapse, and one that they were supposedly “already engaged” (they weren’t). Their narrative is so obviously bogus and inconsistent that it’s hard to believe anyone could believe it. But for anyone that does – hey, that’s why we’re here.