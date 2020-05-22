Debunking This Week's Stories: May 22, 2020

Horn tragically passed away last week after contracting Covid-19. The Las Vegas legend faced a lot of hardships late in life after his infamous on-stage incident when he was attacked by one of the duo's famous white tigers during a show in 2003. Then, Horn announced via his publicist on April 28th that he had contracted Covid-19 and less than two weeks later, after a brief hospitalization, the magician succumbed to the illness and died on May 8th at age 75.