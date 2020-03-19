Debby Ryan And Josh Dun’s Relationship Timeline Is A Roller Coaster

Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Debby Ryan is engaged to musician Josh Dun. The actress, who is best known for her role on the shows, Jessie and Insatiable, became engaged to the Twenty One Pilots drummer in December 2018. While this is happy news, it also can inspire a lot of people to give a relationship a second chance. The two have been involved with each other for quite some time, but their romance is a little complex. In fact, the two had some bumps in the road before they decided to take things to the next level.

Debby Ryan and Josh Dun’s Complicated Romance

The couple started their relationship in 2013. The two began dating sometime in May 2013, and made their debut on social media. After posting pictures of each other on their respective Instagram profiles, Debby Ryan and Josh Dun attended the 2nd Annual Norma Jean Gala. This was their first, red carpet appearance together. In 2015, the two’s relationship may have hit a snag. The actress tweeted that she was single after a fan asked if she was still in a relationship.

“@_ANTHONYISBAE1: @DebbyRyan are you single?” Single and not tryna mingle — debbyryan (@DebbyRyan) March 16, 2015

In 2016, around the holidays, the actress was pictured with her ex-boyfriend and others at John Feldman’s Christmas Party. The two didn’t say if they were back together at the time, but the picture seemed like they were having a good time together.

They eventually reunited for good

After two years of silence, Debby Ryan and Josh Dun got back together. In 2018, she paid tribute to the drummer on her Instagram for his birthday. “thanks for learning how to tie a bowtie for our first date and everything we’ve figured out together since. you were only 24 here, before I dyed your hair and you taught me love,” the actress wrote. In August of that year, Ryan confirmed that she was indeed back with Dun.

“I’m in love and very happy,” she said to the Sydney Morning Herald. Debby Ryan added, “We’ve evolved and grown so much in our careers, in the relationship, as people since we first met. It’s cool and special to have that support system and we are each other’s biggest fans.”

And just when the two couldn’t get any more cuter, they announce the news of their engagement. During a trip to New Zealand, Josh Dun planned a sweet date for his partner and asked for her hand in marriage in a treehouse.

“My dude asked me on a date. I said yeah because I always want to go on dates with him. Then he asked me to be his forever dude,” Debby Ryan wrote on Instagram. She followed by stating on Twitter, “I said yes! Well technically I said “NO WAY” twice but I meant yes.” Now the couple have a wedding to look forward to, and we can’t wait to see how romantic it will be!