Why Deadmau5 Is Fed Up And Feuding With Marshmello

By Elyse Johnson |

Marshmello is the hot new producer taking over the EDM world. The DJ, who until recently was an anonymous figure, is best known for his unique headpiece that concealed his identity. He has now been identified as Christopher Cormack but still uses his black and white helmet for public appearances. Marshmello’s reign seems to have dethroned fellow DJ/producer, Deadmau5. Deadmau5, who also wears an iconic headpiece for his performances, is also known by his real name of Joel Zimmerman. Deadmau5 has collaborated with several artists, but the influential musician has made it clear that Marshmello is one person he will not be working with.

Deadmau5 and Marshmello’s Epic Beef

The feud between these two EDM stars began in 2016 when Marshmello called out Deadmau5 on Twitter. The DJ complained to his fans about how Deadmau5 apparently flipped him off during the Ultra Miami Festival. Marshmello continued harping on the “Ghosts ‘n’ Stuff” artist on social media. The situation came to a boiling point when Marshmello tweeted a question asking if Deadmau5 would play basketball with him. Deadmau5 was apparently extremely “annoyed” by Marshmello’s antics and vented his frustrations with the DJ’s constant mentions of him, although he soon deleted the tweet.

“Alright, I dont normally delete tweets, but that [expletive] scrub needs to earn [expletive] attention by actually doing something interesting,” the producer tweeted.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Deadmau5 spoke more on his beef with Marshmello. When asked what he thought of Marshmello’s techniques as a producer, Deadmau5 replied, “Wait, did you say artists like Marshmello? You mean people like Marshmello? Let’s [expletive] clear the air on this one. I don’t care if you’re wearing a [expletive] helmet, I don’t give a [expletive] – with that logic, I ripped off Daft Punk.”

The producer continued, “The thing that pissed me off after awhile was the constant [expletive] riding [on Twitter]. ‘You trolled me, I trolled you’ — whatever. Don’t pass it off as a marketing technique. According to social media, all I do is sit around and burn pictures of this guy.”

It’s clear that these two won’t be making any music together anytime soon. Deadmau5 isn’t too concerned about what the future holds for EDM, though. “[expletive] can go, and nothing really ever comes back. Disco evolved into Chicago warehouse, then there was techno; eventually it evolved into EDM. I’m hard-pressed to think about a genre [that’s as popular as it always was]. Nothing goes full-circle with music,” he stated.