DC Young Fly And Jacky Oh: All About Their Relationship And Children

With more than 11 million followers on Instagram, there’s no doubt that Wild ‘N Out’s DC Young Fly has a fair share of adoring female admirers. But is the popular comedian officially spoken for? Fans have seen cute snapshots of DC Young Fly’s daughters on social media, and many know that his baby’s mother is model Jacky Oh. However, most casual followers don’t know whether Oh is a longtime girlfriend or DC Young Fly’s wife. Get the formal status of their relationship, as well as details on their growing family.

DC Young Fly Is One Of The Stars Of ‘Wild N Out’

DC Young Fly, born John Whitfield, got his first taste of fame after creating funny content on Vine and Instagram.

“When I got on IG, I was just like, you know what? I’m just gonna start roasting people,” he told TV One in 2016. “That’s just gonna be my little thang.”

Taking aim at celebrities was a niche that paid off. As the Atlanta native approached one million followers on social media, he went for broke with a sidesplitting roast of comedian Kevin Hart. The Jumanji star took notice and replied in kind:

With Young Fly blowing up, he attracted the attention of Nick Cannon; by 2015, he joined the cast of MTV’s Wild ‘N Out. His quick wit and deep-cutting disses quickly made him a fan favorite. In fact, he was so popular that when Cannon was given the boot by Viacom for making anti-Semitic remarks, viewers wanted Young Fly to be a permanent replacement for the series.

However, he told The Breakfast Club that he only would have accepted such an offer under the right circumstances—and with Cannon’s blessing.

“I want [it] the right way,” he said. “I wanted [it] to be given to me from the O.G. It’s his [expletive]. It’s not corporate [expletive]. Corporate didn’t hire me. Nick hired me.”

“So, it’d be a backstab for me to go be like, ‘All right corporate, what y’all want me to do?’ I know how the game get,” he continued. “Y’all don’t [mess] with me like that. You only [mess] with what I can bring you. I wanna be part of a family, and Wild ‘N Out was family.”

So instead of taking over, Young Fly has spent the last few years focused on other projects. He was an opening act on Chris Brown’s Party Tour, starred in three BET films, and released the 2018 mixtape Curb Music. And in 2020, he and fellow cast member Chico Bean co-hosted the BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Most recently, he opened the Miami improv club DC Comedy Exchange and has begun touring with Mike Epps.

DC Young Fly And Jacky Oh Have Been Together Since 2015

It’s been a busy few years for Young Fly, and through it all, he’s been lucky enough to have a loyal woman by his side.

Young Fly’s girlfriend is former Wild ‘N Out girl Jacky Oh. The comedian met her in a hotel lobby during his rookie season on the series, and the rest was history. Today, she runs her own YouTube channel, which has 738,000 subscribers. Her content is a light-hearted look at her everyday life. She’s also the founder of J Nova, a lip gloss and eyelash line.

“We started dating right after the show wrapped,” Oh told DJ Small Eyez in 2017. “I flew back to California, he flew back to Atlanta. I think I flew to Atlanta the next week.”

But Oh confessed that it wasn’t love at first sight. She even revealed that after more than two years of dating, there were no plans to get hitched.

“No marriage talk yet,” she said. “You know if it’s not brokem, don’t fix it. We’re fine, we’re chilling, we’re both young and just enjoying ourselves, our baby, our little family.”

For more details on their relationship, check out the entire interview below:

How Many Daughters Do DC Young Fly And Jacky Oh Have?

Even if Young Fly and Oh are unmarried, they are committed to each other and their two children. In October 2016, Oh gave birth to daughter Nova Whitfield. At only four years old, she’s giving her parents a run for their money—Nova already has 162,000 followers on Instagram and 99,000 subscribers to her YouTube channel.

In March 2020, the couple announced that they were adding to the family. They shared scenes from their gender reveal party with their followers.

Second daughter Nala Whitfield was born on August 7, 2020. “With so much craziness happening in the world, here is my little chunk of peace & happiness,” Oh wrote in a now-removed Instagram post. “God chose me again & I’m so grateful to bring another life into this world.”

It looks like Oh is blissful about motherhood, but she hasn’t lost her ambition along the way. Last week she released the silly, family-friendly track “Fat Baby.” Her announcement about the tune came in the form of a darling family photo.

It looks like DC Young Fly and Jacky Oh don’t need a ring to prove that they’re wildly in love.

