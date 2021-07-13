These Instagram Outfits From Celebs & Influencers Are Totally Day-To-Night Approved

Knowing how to put together outfits that are both professional and trendy takes some real skill. It can be easy to find stylish, striking outfits, and it can be simple to scout out work-appropriate outfits. But a mix of the two? That’s a talent that you’ve got to practice to master.

Thankfully, we’ve got plenty of style influencers and celebrities out there who have already mastered this skill. And they’re a damn good place to get some inspo from.

Plaid Pants, Cute Tops & Blazers

This look from Zendaya somehow manages to be both timeless and incredibly modern.

Want to rock this look on your own? Make it professional and sophisticated by wearing a subtly patterned pair of cotton, linen or silky pants. Pair it with a cute top (like the buttoned up one that Zendaya’s wearing), and throw on a structured blazer.

Once it’s time for happy hour, throw off the blazer and rock it as a classy post-work look.

Vests, Button Ups & Sunnies

Looking for something a little more fun and feminine? Try throwing a sweater vest over a loose-fitting white button-up. For a really summery look, toss on a flowy skirt. But if your office runs a bit cool, you cal also pair this look with elegant but relaxed trousers.

Once you’re headed to after-work drinks, get rid of that sweater vest, and you’ll be happy hour-ready! You can also pack a cute pair of shades to wear on your head as a trendy accessory.

Pants, Patterns & Purses

Alexa Chung is one of the best influencers out there to get some style inspo from.

If you work in a denim-friendly office, pair some stylish jeans with a simple but classy top. Add a patterned jacket along with a striking purse (an accessory you can really have fun with) to spice it up and make it your own.

A look this chic can easily be worn during and after work, so get creative with it and rock it anywhere happy hour takes you.

Dresses, Jackets & Flats

For professional, ambitious women who want to look good, there’s some inspiration to be found in our nation’s capital. “The Squad” is known around the country as being a group of inspiring, hard-working women who are making change — and look damn good while doing it.

If you’re wanting work-appropriate yet totally stylish attire, look no further than Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ayanna Pressley. I mean, who wouldn’t want to be seen sporting a form-fitting dress or baby blue tie-front jacket? And can we talk about the comfortability of those flats? Yes, please!

Monochromatic Colors, Suits & Sneakers

Gigi Hadid has the right idea when it comes to bold looks.

Turn some heads with a bright monochromatic suit and pair it with some stylish sneakers if your company permits. Otherwise, go for heels, flats, or boots.

After work, take this fit right out to happy hour and continue feeling like a boss babe.

Solid Colored Jumpsuits

Incredibly talented writer and artist Chanel Miller has shown us that she’s got an eye for style.

This office-appropriate yet oh-so-cool jumpsuit is a little ensemble everyone should have in their closet. It’s easy, versatile and pairs well with just about everything. I mean, picture this outfit with some sneakers, heels, bold accessories, jackets or anything else you can think of. It just works!

Neautrals, Jackets & Trousers

You can never go wrong with a neutral set. It’s sophisticated, powerful and also relaxed.

It’s professional enough to wear in the office, but also cute enough to wear out. It’s subtly striking, lovely to look at and would work well in a variety of seasons and settings.

More Neautrals, More Suits & Bold Accessories

Are women the only place to get style inspo from? Heck no! Follow Queer Eye star Tan France on Instagram, and you’ll know this to be true.

Try an earth-toned, neutral-colored suit. Then, pair it with a sexy but classy boot. Throw on some jewelry, and voila, you’ll be looking as spot-on as Tan France in no time.

If you haven’t heard of Leandra Medine Cohen, it’s about time you do.

We know that styling with prints can quickly go off the deep end and lead to overly chaotic looks. But Cohen does it masterfully, and this outfit is no exception. Play around with your own print combos to find pairings that are both fun and fashionable. This will make them perfect for work and beyond.

More Style Stories:

KRISTEN LOUELLE x Beach Babe Swimwear Celebrates Curves, Cellulite & Self Love

4 Budget-Friendly Fashion Brands That Are Sustainable And Eco-Friendly

The Best Amazon Dupes Under $30 For Dua Lipa & Ariana Grande’s Famous Yellow Dress