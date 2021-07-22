Dax Shepard Looks Ripped But Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Are Worried He’s Gone Too Far

We’re just going to have to say it: Dax Shepard has gotten unbelievably ripped! While some stars have struggled with weight gain during quarantine, Shepard has done the opposite. There’s no denying that he looks bigger and better than ever, but Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis revealed that they think the actor has gone too far.

Quarantine Transformation

Recently on his podcast, Armchair Expert, Shepard revealed that he went from 185 pounds before pre-quarantine, to 210 pounds today thanks to his intense six-times-a-week workouts, protein shakes, lots of weight lifting, and one little extra push…testosterone supplements.

Shepard has been cataloging his journey via Instagram and fans and friends alike can’t help but notice the impressive transformation. But will his gains come with a price?

On a recent episode of his podcast, Shepard welcomed Kutcher and Kunis to the show. During a conversation on cryptocurrency, Kutcher couldn’t help but comment on the absolute size of Shepard’s biceps.

“Can I comment on the size of your biceps right now, Dax? You’re getting Joe Rogan arms in there,” said Kutcher. “It’s like phenomenal! I mean, you look like He-Man right now. It’s like, ‘By the power of Grayskull!'”

Surprisingly, Shepard isn’t getting ready for a movie role but just felt like getting in shape. He told his guests his new routine of weight lifting, protein, and lastly “heavy testosterone injections.”

Shock And Surprise

That last bit certainly caught Kutcher’s and Kunis’ attention. “Really?!” exclaimed Kunis shocked, “You think injecting yourself with hormones is okay? Dax!” Kutcher wasn’t sold on the injections either and sided with his wife.

Shepard defended himself saying that low testosterone ran in his family then reassured the two that he was doing “just fine” and that the supplements had actually helped with his depression. “I spent my whole life as a medium boy, and now I’m a big boy and I like it,” he said.

Kutcher kept the conversation lighthearted though, joking that he would finance a Shepard superhero movie with his wealth of bitcoin if he dropped the supplements, but Shepard declined.

The jacked star then doubled down saying that he’s feeling better than ever. “Forget the body,” he said, “Mentally I love it because it makes me far more on fire to be alive.” “I like happy Dax,” Kunis replied.

Power Couple

Between Shepard’s new ripped physique and wife Kristen Bell’s beach body, the pair is certainly one good-looking power couple. Though testosterone supplements can be good and healthy when used in moderation we hope Shepard stays safe and keeps up the gym pics! Here’s to happy Dax.

