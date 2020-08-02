David, Victoria Beckham Worried About Losing Their "Jet-Set Lifestyle?"

“Now, after playing only two games in front of supporters, it all looks under threat and it may not be possible for the team to play again.” The insider went on to say that both David and Victoria were “terrified” about what this development could mean for “them as a brand” as well as their “personal fortune.” Getting spectators “through the gates and watching games” was supposedly “essential” in order to “earn revenue and build a loyal fan base,” but those plans have been tossed out the window.