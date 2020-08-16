David, Victoria Beckham Still Planning To Live In Miami Full Time?

Last summer, a tabloid claimed David and Victoria Beckham were moving to Miami full-time. Gossip Cop had looked into the story when it came out and corrected the phony report. Since the couple still hasn’t left their home in London, it’s even more apparent the outlet had no idea what it was talking about. Let’s take a look back at the bogus tale.
Around this time last year, Star Magazine claimed the Beckhams were planning on making Miami their new home. David Beckham is the co-owner of Inter Miami CF, a Major League Soccer team, which is based in Miami, Florida. At the time, an unnamed source told the publication, David was “happy” in Miami and was “talking seriously about making a full-time switch once his soccer team takes off.” The so-called continued that even Victoria was on board.
The dubious insider further contended the Beckhams were hunting for the best real estate money can buy along the waterfront," adding that at first Victoria was hesitant about permanently relocating to the United States, but came around to the idea. The anonymous insider further stated the spouses were “excited to begin this whole new chapter.” Despite what this seemingly phony tipster told the magazine at the time, none of it was true.
When Gossip Cop investigated the story a year ago, we also spoke to a spokesperson for Victoria who told us the article was incorrect. Even though the Beckhams did buy a penthouse in Miami a few months ago, they haven’t sold their home in Holland Park, London. David and Victoria’s home in London remains their primary residency, and the soccer player has been known to purchase a property where he has traveled when playing soccer. Plus, this wasn’t the first time the tabloid was wrong about the spouses.
Two years ago, the outlet falsely claimed David and Victoria Beckham were divorcing because the soccer star had gotten a teacher pregnant. The tabloid proclaimed David had a “love child” with his daughter’s, Harper, teacher. Gossip Cop corrected the fabricated piece. The woman who made this accusation spoke out and said she had never met the soccer player before, making the entire narrative false.
Last October, Star Magazine was busted by Gossip Cop for incorrectly stating the Beckhams were renewing their vows after having marital problems. The bogus report maintained the couple was going to celebrate their 20th anniversary with a party after fixing the issues in their marriage. We ran the story by a rep for Victoria who assured us the article was incorrect.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.