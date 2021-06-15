Does David Spade Have A Wife? The Truth About His Love Life

David Spade masterfully built a comedic persona of being an obnoxious twerp, but he’s actually a suave ladies’ man in real life. That’s why he may just be the perfect fit to host the next season of Bachelor in Paradise. Spade, a superfan of the franchise, is known to provide snarky commentary about episodes via social media, so naturally, he’d take a paycheck to do the same on TV screens.

The only lingering question is what the Tommy Boy star actually knows about finding love. For all of the women he’s been linked to, did any of them have the honor of becoming David Spade’s wife? Get the truth about the comedian’s dating history, and find out if he’s currently in a relationship.

Has David Spade Ever Had A Wife?

Spade has never been married, but he’s had plenty of women to keep him company throughout his life.

He elaborated on his eternal bachelor status in 2019, just before the debut of his short-lived Comedy Central show Lights Out with David Spade. It turns out he’s not completely averse to the idea of a long-term relationship. He just has some issues to work through first.

“It’s very hard for me [to settle down], for various reasons, which we won’t get into,” Spade told the New York Times. “Too much data, too many gigabytes. But I have been trying to do that. I’ve known someone for a long time. I’ve been trying to make something work.”

But the comedian said he preferred to maintain his past reputation as a seducer for the sake of his work.

“If I say, ‘Yeah, I’m seeing someone and it’s going well,’ [the audience] just [goes], ugh,” he continued. “I don’t think that’s what they want to hear.”

He’s Had A Lot Of Girlfriends In The Past

(Everett Collection / Shutterstock.com)

Spade has been referred to as a “comedy Casanova” and the “George Clooney of the comedy world”—titles that are well-deserved. Throughout the years, he’s been linked to a bevy of (mostly blonde) babes.

One of his first public relationships was with the original Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Kristy Swanson, in the mid-1990s. A few years later, he was linked to American Pie and Sharknado star Tara Reid.

Throughout the 2000s, Spade worked his way through a list of familiar faces, including Pamela Anderson, Desperate Housewives star Nicolette Sheridan, Modern Family’s Julie Bowen, and Dennis Rodman’s ex-wife Carmen Electra.

His last high-profile fling was in 2017 when he was spotted in Hawaii with Glee star Naya Rivera.

Rivera, who fresh off of a divorce filing from ex-husband Ryan Dorsey, addressed the rumors in an Instagram story. “The Tooth Fairy and the Easter Bunny are for sure dating you guys, I just saw it,” she said.

Given his very busy dating life, it’s easy to forget that the Grown Ups star is also a dad! Spade has a 12-year-old daughter Harper from a relationship with former Playboy Playmate Jillian Grace:

Think what you will about Spade’s romantic escapades, but the comedian’s relationship with his daughter is rock solid.

“I have a daughter now, and she came out of a situation with a girl I was dating and it was not planned,” Spade said in his audiobook A Polaroid Guy in a Snapchat World. “And I get angry, because my brothers and I were planned. Now, I’m so happy that I have a daughter and she’s the best thing in my life, but I couldn’t picture my daughter being sick and calling me and me not answering.”

Is David Spade Dating Anyone In 2021?

In 2017, Spade was spotted kissing a mystery woman on the streets of Los Angeles, but no one knows if she’s the same woman he’s seeing today. In May 2020, he revealed to Page Six that he was in a relationship. However, he remained tight-lipped about the details.

“I’m dating someone now,” he said. “It’s actually not a bad deal right now because it’s quarantino. I’m trying.”

Even if it doesn’t work out, Spade will never be lonely. He once joked on The Howard Stern Show that he has plenty of tricks up his sleeve to lure lovely ladies.

“I give girls a Joe Dirt key chain and an Emperor’s New Groove throw pillow, and I say, ‘You can grab a Kate Spade irregular bag out of the garage,'” he quipped.

According to ex-girlfriend Heather Locklear, Spade is being falsely modest. In 2017, she told TMZ the real reason she thinks he’s a chick magnet. It’s an NSFW explanation, but let’s just say his secret weapon is in his pants.

As long as Spade and his former girlfriends enjoyed their time together, we say more power to him. There’s nothing more attractive than a person with a sense of humor, and he’s got plenty of laughs to give.