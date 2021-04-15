David Hasselhoff’s Daughter Makes ‘Playboy’ History With New Cover

The daughter of Baywatch star David Hasselhoff, Hayley Hasselhoff, is set to become the first plus-sized model to grace the cover of Playboy. The 28-year-old actress/model was charmingly honest in a recent interview about what the experience meant to her as a curvy woman. She also dished about her distaste for the phrase “summer body.”

Hayley Hasselhoff Calls Playboy Shoot ‘Tastefully Topless’

Hayley Hasselhoff is making Playboy history. The daughter of famed actor David Hasselhoff has made a name for herself in the world of plus-size modeling, and now she’s on the May cover of German Playboy. In an interview on the British talk show Lorraine, via Daily Mail, Hayley admitted that she found it “empowering” to pose nude on the cover. She also referred to the photoshoot as “tastefully topless.”

To be a part of the historic shoot was an incredibly uplifting experience for Hayley, especially because she knew how important it was for other full-figured women to see someone like themselves portrayed in a different light. “It was a great honor, and it’s a message for curvy women: to know they are wanted and desired.”

“To be asked to do something like this when we’re all worried about our own self-image, it was a revolution,” Hayley continued. In fact, Hayley said her goal was to inspire plus-size people, which she said was more important than ever because of the recent quarantine-caused spike in obesity. “I get to make this movement for curvy women during a global pandemic and let them know they have every right to celebrate their bodies,” she explained.

That’s exactly why the model can’t stand the term “summer body,” which implies that only stereotypically thin and fit bodies are appropriate for the beach and that larger figures are less desirable. “Well, we’ve all been stuck inside for how many months now, and you’re telling people they can only get to the beach if they’re summer-body ready?” She asked, incredulous, before confidently adding, “You’re summer-body ready right now.” Those are wise words to live by, indeed.

