David Harbour’s Net Worth: How The ‘Stranger Things’ Star Cashes In

Up until recently, David Harbour was best known for playing police chief Jim Hopper on the hit Netflix series Stranger Things. But the 46-year-old is meant for more than small-screen fame. Now, he’s appearing alongside Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh as the Red Guardian in Black Widow. The actor’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will undoubtedly take his career to the next level. Now that he’s on the verge of certified A-list status, take a look at David Harbour’s net worth in 2021. Also, learn about the years of work he’s put in to earn his fortune.

David Harbour Has Been Acting Professionally For Over 20 Years

Harbour only recently became a household name, but the New York native has been a professional actor for over 20 years. His extensive filmography shows he has range, too: he’s had parts in soap operas (As the World Turns), animated series (The Simpsons), hit TV shows (Law & Order), and Oscar-winning films (Brokeback Mountain).

Harbour is also an accomplished stage actor. His very first role was in the 1999 Broadway production The Rainmaker, and in 2005 he was a Tony nominee for his performance in Edward Albee’s Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

As we all know, his years of hard work finally paid off when Stranger Things became the streaming phenomenon of 2016. The retro sci-fi series features Harbour as Jim Hopper, a troubled police chief in the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana. (He is also the love interest of Joyce Byers, played by Winona Ryder.)

Harbour told The Guardian he was born for the role.

“I’ve always been waiting to be 40 years old. Even as a 20-year-old I never had that bounce or spring,” he said. “It makes total sense that I didn’t have success until I was able to embody in age the stories that I felt like I was born to tell.”

Despite Stranger Things’ extraordinary success, we think it’s merely a stepping stone for even bigger projects. Harbour just made his MCU debut as Alexei Shostakov, aka the Red Guardian, in Black Widow and it’s a far cry from his former place on the Hollywood ladder.

David Harbour’s Net Worth In 2021

Harbour has an estimated net worth of $6 million.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor was paid $100,000 per episode of Stranger Things during its first two seasons. The gig amounted to a total payday of $1.7 million, not including a $60,000 bonus for the cast members once the series was officially deemed a hit.

However, by Season 3, he and Ryder hiked their fees to $350,000 an episode, or $3 million for the entire season.

It’s worth noting that this estimate doesn’t factor in his presumably hefty paycheck for Black Widow. Depending on the deal he’s made with Marvel, the actual figure could be significantly higher. He also has other projects on deck, including Season 4 of Stranger Things and a voice role in the upcoming Netflix animated series Q-Force.

As his star continues to rise, we expect his wealth will continue to grow in tandem.