David Harbour And Lily Allen Already 'Living Separate Lives'?

“Smile” singer Lily Allen and Stranger Things star David Harbour tied the knot in September after a year of dating. One tabloid says the two are already drifting apart. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to OK!, Harbour and Allen “seemed inseparable” at their Las Vegas wedding “but since then, they’ve been anything but.” An insider says the two have “spent only five days together in the last two months.” The lockdown pulled Harbour to New York City while Allen was stuck in London, so their reunions have been brief.
To complicate matters, Allen was recently “spotted stepping out with her old flame, producer Seb Chew.” The tabloid said the two “seemed to be in great spirits,’ which may not be good for the marriage. The article concludes by saying “only time will tell if absence - and ex-boyfriends - makes the heart grow fonder.”
This couple is still only approaching their three month wedding anniversary. It feels far too early for this tabloid to postulate about a break-up. This story is complete bunk as the two are doing completely fine. They got dinner in London this week and last week they spent Thanksgiving together. Everything’s just wonderful.
This story is extremely similar to a previous OK! story about then-newlyweds Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. It claimed the two had a nice wedding but were too busy to spend any time together. They were living separate lives just like Harbour and Allen. Gossip Cop busted that story too, for the two had been seen together loads of times. This tabloid relies on this trope so it can say there’s drama in marriages where there clearly isn’t any.
Harbour and Allen enter esteemed company whom this tabloid has said are living “separate lives.” This phrase primarily lives in tabloid headlines because it’s a useful way of saying people may break up without actually having to say anything bold. It’s nice and vague.
Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied were all, according to OK!, living separate lives. All of these couples are still together, so if anything the words “separate lives” should indicate to you that everything’s going great.
It took no time at all for Gossip Cop to find evidence that these two are still spending plenty of time together, so it wouldn’t have taken the tabloid long either. This is just a tabloid trope with Allen and Harbour’s names used to fill in the blanks of a tale we’ve heard so many times before. This story should be disregarded.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Bindi Irwin's Marriage In Trouble After She Was Spotted Without Ring On?
George Clooney, Rande Gerber Can't Hang Out Because Amal And Cindy Crawford Are 'At War'
Margot Robbie Sex Scene In New Movie Causing Marital Problems?
Who Is Zendaya Dating? Everyone The 'Euphoria' Star Has Been Linked To
Angelina Jolie Still 'Casually Hooking Up' With Random Women?