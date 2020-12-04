David Harbour And Lily Allen Already 'Living Separate Lives'?

A Repeated Story

This story is extremely similar to a previous OK! story about then-newlyweds Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander. It claimed the two had a nice wedding but were too busy to spend any time together. They were living separate lives just like Harbour and Allen. Gossip Cop busted that story too, for the two had been seen together loads of times. This tabloid relies on this trope so it can say there’s drama in marriages where there clearly isn’t any.