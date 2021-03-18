David Foster ‘Annoyed’ Katharine McPhee Revealed Newborn Son’s Name

Gossip Cop

 by Brianna Morton
Katharine McPhee’s husband, David Foster, wasn’t too thrilled to hear that the singer/actress had revealed the name of the couple’s newborn son. McPhee revealed that her husband of almost two years was “annoyed” with her for spilling the beans. 

Katharine McPhee’s Loose Lips “Annoyed” David Foster

In a virtual interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the Today Show, Katherine McPhee finally revealed the name of her weeks-old son. After Hager and Bush asked what the baby boy’s name was, McPhee answered, “OK, well, his name, we haven’t said anything. My husband probably will kill me for saying it, but his name is Rennie David Foster.” 

Yesterday, McPhee admitted in an interview with SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show that her hubby David Foster was “annoyed” that she’d shared their son’s name. “My husband was kind of annoyed,” she confessed, before adding, “I said, ‘What was I supposed to say?’ Nothing?”

In the end, McPhee said she decided to go ahead and reveal little Rennie’s name because “we don’t want to be, like, that pretentious over the name.” She did say that Foster had a reason to be upset, however. “It’s the only kind of thing you can hold onto that feels private.” 

The baby boy’s name has a lot of significance for Foster, so it’s understandable that he’d want some privacy surrounding it. According to McPhee, Rennie is an “old family name” for the Foster clan and it’s clear that the boy’s middle name is a tribute to Foster himself. Rennie is Foster’s sixth child and first boy. He’s McPhee’s first child, so it’s obvious that both are very pleased with the new addition to their family.

