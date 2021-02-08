David Beckham's Controversial $13 Million Endorsement Deal Has Some Fans Furious

The closest bit of progress in the country seems to be the fact that pride flags will be allowed when it hosts the World Cup. When Qatar was first announced as the 2022 host, the poor state of gay rights was a hot topic that left many dismayed by the decision. Beckham's fellow British celebrity George Michael, who was openly gay, reportedly performed in the country in 2008 without incident, and Beckham allegedly agreed to the deal after being assured that Qatar would ease its persecution of the LGBT community with time. In 2019, however, it was labeled as the second most dangerous place for gay tourists to visit after Nigeria.