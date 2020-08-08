David Beckham "Begging" Victoria To Focus On Their Family, Not Business?

Isn’t it interesting that Victoria Beckham was essentially being called a bad mother for leaving her children to go to London for work, but the tabloid has nothing to say about David Beckham traveling all the way to an entirely different continent for work? Also, aside from its brief mention near the end of the story, there's very little written about David's soccer team InterMiami. A week after this article was published, that same outlet claimed the Beckhams were facing a major lifestyle crisis as a result of profit losses brought on by the coronavirus pandemic's affect on the Miami soccer club. Why is only Victoria's so called "shaky" business being called out? Gossip Cop has long noticed the slimy way working mothers are treated in the tabloids, which working fathers tend to be exempt from.