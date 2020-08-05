David And Victoria Beckham Scheduling Son Brooklyn's Wedding Around Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Schedule?

First and foremost, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz haven’t spoken on any wedding plans as of yet. The young couple just announced their engagement and are probably still celebrating it. Also, due to the coronavirus epidemic, a lot of weddings have been postponed. We’re quite sure the same can be said for Beckham and Peltz’s upcoming nuptials. Not to mention how schedules have been interrupted. Who knows their schedule more than a few days out at this point? Rearranging a wedding for a far-off date when no one has any real long term plans seems dubious at best. Additionally, Woman’s Day has a habit of creating inaccurate stories about the Beckham’s, which makes this story very hard to believe.