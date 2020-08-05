David And Victoria Beckham Scheduling Son Brooklyn's Wedding Around Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Schedule?

Are David and Victoria Beckham scheduling their son’s wedding to fit Prince Harry and Megan Markle’s availability? A tabloid claims the Beckham’s are doing what they can to accommodate the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Gossip Cop can correct the story.
According to Woman’s Day, “royal-obsessed” David and Victoria Beckham are forcing their son, Brooklyn, and his fiance’, Nicole Peltz, to “rework” their wedding date to accommodate Prince Harry and Megan Markle. Brooklyn proposed to Peltz for three weeks ago and shared the news on Instagram. A supposed source tells the magazine Brooklyn’s ceremony to Peltz will be “one of the most star-studded weddings of all time thanks to his parent’s connection.”
“Prince Harry and Meghan are at the top of the pile. David and Victoria are good friends with them and know their attendance would make the day more special,” another dubious insider spills to the publication. The sketchy insider adds the duke and duchess’ schedules “are so hectic that David and Victoria want to get their invitations out as quickly as possible.” David and Victoria Beckham are indeed friends with the British royals, but the idea they’re “forcing” their son to change his wedding plans is a bit ridiculous.
First and foremost, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz haven’t spoken on any wedding plans as of yet. The young couple just announced their engagement and are probably still celebrating it. Also, due to the coronavirus epidemic, a lot of weddings have been postponed. We’re quite sure the same can be said for Beckham and Peltz’s upcoming nuptials. Not to mention how schedules have been interrupted. Who knows their schedule more than a few days out at this point? Rearranging a wedding for a far-off date when no one has any real long term plans seems dubious at best. Additionally, Woman’s Day has a habit of creating inaccurate stories about the Beckham’s, which makes this story very hard to believe.
Earlier this summer, Gossip Cop busted a story from the tabloid that came out in December, alleging David and Victoria Beckham were splitting up around Christmas. The unreliable publication asserted the couple was “faking it” for their children but ultimately knew it would be their last holiday together. Gossip Cop corrected the narrative simply because the spouses are still together and there wasn’t any mention of a divorce happening following that phony piece.
In December of last year, we debunked Woman’s Day for claiming David Beckham was “flirting” with Emilia Clarke. At the time, the two were at a Fleetwood Mac concert and took a photo together. This led the magazine to purport the two were being more than “friendly” with one another. Gossip Cop however corrected the narrative as another over-dramatized and fictional tale. The tabloid simply has no insight into the Beckhams' private life.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.