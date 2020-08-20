David And Victoria Beckham In The Midst Of A Custody Battle And Divorce?

Around this time last year, a tabloid claimed Victoria and David Beckham were headed for a very tense divorce and custody battle. Gossip Cop looked into the story and found it to be completely fabricated. Since the pair are still together, it's even more evident the outlet had no idea what it was talking about.
Last year, the tabloid, NW claimed David and Victoria Beckham were head for a volatile custody and divorce battle. The tabloid asserted David wanted to permanently relocate to Florida but Victoria was refusing to leave London. The story claimed because of this, the former Spice Girl had “begun carving out a new life away from David" by having her legal team “work on splitting the couple's assets.” The outlet also insisted the biggest sign the two were splitting up was Victoria’s unwillingness to co-sign on their $67 million Miami home.
An unnamed source told the tabloid Victoria was feeling "incredibly uneasy" ahead of David's move to the U.S. and "feared he could try to take the kids with him." The dubious insider added Victoria's team was "insisting that as long as she continues to play ball and do everything by the book to build a strong case, David will regret the day he even hinted at taking the kids from her."
When the story came out, Gossip Cop checked in with a spokesperson for Victoria Beckham who told us the account was “utter nonsense.” David and Victoria Beckham were never headed for an epic divorce or custody battle and the soccer star was never trying to take their four children away from Victoria. Additionally, the couple never owned a “$67 million home" in Florida. The two did recently purchase a condo in Miami, but it only cost $20 million.
This wasn’t the first time NW made up a preposterous story about the pair. Last June, we busted the same tabloid for alleging David and Victoria Beckham were divorcing before their 20th anniversary. The outlet claimed the spouses were having a crisis in their marriage but it was David who was “fed up” with putting on an act. Gossip Cop ran the story by a rep for Victoria who assured us the article was bogus.
The magazine also declared David Beckham was caught having drinks with Chloe Grace Moretz. The publication maintained the former Spice Girl caught her husband with Moretz, who used to date their son, Brooklyn. Gossip Cop ran the story by a spokesperson for David who dismissed the story as complete nonsense. Gossip Cop debunked the report at the time.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.