David And Victoria Beckham Clashing Over Where To Live?

David and Victoria Beckham have been icons in England for generations now. The two are in tabloid pages about as much as any other couple in the UK. One report says that they’re now arguing over where to live and how to raise their children in the pandemic. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Heat, the Beckhams are clashing after COVID-19 necessitated a full-time move from the Cotswolds to London. With their youngest child Harper still in school, the two will have to stay in London, even though an unnamed source says that “they would much prefer to be in the Cotswolds, Victoria especially, and there have been some clashes with David over it.” The fashion designer was so livid that she even considered “homeschooling the kids” just to avoid London, the insider tells the outlet.
The Beckhams are reportedly being forced to play by the government’s rules after some public scrutiny over “holding a huge 21st birthday party for Brooklyn” in March. “Vic knows that they can’t do anything that will damage their family brand again, so she thinks staying in London is the best thing to do,” the snitch says. Victoria is also lamenting that her son Brooklyn is in the United States with his fiancee, Nicola Peltz, instead of home with the family. The article concludes by saying that Victoria is “relying on [David] [more than ever to get her through this](https://www.gossipcop.com/victoria-beckham-david-beckham-divorce-rumors-real-story/2498162)."
Let’s get this story straight: Victoria Beckham, who owns a store and home in London, reviles city living so much that she’s considering homeschooling the kids that are still in school, but won’t do it because of bad optics? That’s insane. Many British schools are embracing remote learning, but beyond that, why would Victoria have any residence in a city she would hate to live in?
As for the supposed fights between Victoria and David, a quick glance at her Instagram page will show numerous photos praising her husband. Here’s a recent photograph praising his parenting.
This story can’t figure out if it wants Victoria and David to be arguing or coming together over their eldest son living far away. It’s never easy for parents to see their firstborn move out, but Gossip Cop knows that Victoria was elated when her son got engaged.
This tabloid just has an ax to grind where the Beckhams are concerned. This story should not be believed, as it’s just another Heat story meant to vilify Victoria Beckham.
This tabloid previously claimed that Victoria was in despair over COVID-19 hampering her plans for Brooklyn’s wedding. Victoria is incredibly busy and likely isn’t planning her son’s wedding, nor is she so out of touch as to not accept that COVID-19 would affect wedding planning. It also claimed that she would host a British version of Red Table Talk, but there is no plan (or need) to localize the Facebook Watch talk show.
To show how much this tabloid detests Victoria, look no further than its story about Victoria getting a $65,000 makeover so she could upstage Peltz on her wedding day. This story combined vanity with wild spending, but it was completely untrue. Victoria is not trying to upstage her daughter-in-law on her wedding day, and that would be an awful thing to do. Heat just targets Victoria as being vain because she was once Posh Spice, but that doesn’t justify this unyielding torrent of hate.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.