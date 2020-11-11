David And Victoria Beckham Clashing Over Where To Live?

The Beckhams are reportedly being forced to play by the government’s rules after some public scrutiny over “holding a huge 21st birthday party for Brooklyn” in March. “Vic knows that they can’t do anything that will damage their family brand again, so she thinks staying in London is the best thing to do,” the snitch says. Victoria is also lamenting that her son Brooklyn is in the United States with his fiancee, Nicola Peltz, instead of home with the family. The article concludes by saying that Victoria is “relying on [David] [more than ever to get her through this](https://www.gossipcop.com/victoria-beckham-david-beckham-divorce-rumors-real-story/2498162)."